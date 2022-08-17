How Euro 2022 started a revolution in women’s football

Welcome to Moving the Goalposts, The Guardian’s new (and free) newsletter on women’s football. Here is an excerpt from this week’s issue. To receive the full version once a week, simply enter your email address below:

At a country party this summer, Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion spotted the booth of the local Davenham Juniors football club. Approaching to introduce herself, Mannion, who also plays for England, discovered that the club wanted to create a new women’s team after their last team disbanded in 2018.

Mannion wanted to help, so she gave speeches at two local schools encouraging girls to sign up for the club, as well as turn on the TVs and watch the Lionesses play at Euro 2022. What happened next, Mannion explains over the phone, was “absolutely not what we expected.” Instead of launching just one team, Davenham Juniors are poised to create three women’s teams in September.

“I just don’t see it being the case if the Euro wasn’t in England,” says the 26-year-old defender. “In terms of being a catalyst and really getting people’s attention, I think the Euro did a great job of it, especially because we won.”

But Davenham Juniors are not the only women’s or women’s grassroots team to see a surge in numbers since this year’s record-breaking Euro 2022. Grassroots clubs across the UK are reporting a boom following the historic Lionesses victory.

In nearby Manchester, Ella Thun’s former club Astley and Tyldesley experienced what Lorraine Warwick-Ellis, their head of women’s and girls’ development, can only describe as “Tooney’s influence,” adding: “We’ve definitely had an increase in girls’ interest. I would say that at the age of 13, 14, 15 years and younger, it was a significant increase … in the age category under 10 years old, it just rolls over. We have now formed two teams in this age group and could potentially form a third.”

Given Northern Ireland’s historic Euro 2022 debut, it’s not surprising to see a similar trend there. Lisburn Distillery FC — based in County Down — are gearing up to launch their first all-girls academy, which, according to their coordinator, Donna Maxwell, is “on the back of the euro.”

Maxwell says, “Even just by talking to the locals, the push to create women’s teams is huge right now. We never thought we would see the Northern Ireland team in such a big competition and it was great to see how well they did.”

On the side of the Football Association, it has set a target to have 7,000 more women and girls regularly playing grassroots clubs by 2024, with the overall goal of getting 120,000 more girls into football by the same year. In a similar vein, the Lionesses wrote a letter this month demanding that the government ensure that every schoolgirl can play soccer. Only 44% of secondary schools in England currently offer girls equal access to football, according to the FA.

Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion (right) in the Women’s Super League match against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year. Photo: Tottenham Hotspur/Getty Images

In Birmingham, Yasmine Nessa, Project Manager at Saltley Stallions Women’s Football Club, says that interest in her after the tournament also increased. “I noticed that in two weeks the number has just skyrocketed,” she says. For Nessa, she hopes the legacy of the tournament will be a demonstration that “women and girls can do football and normalize it and completely change the standards around it. [to] change the conversation.”

Elsewhere, in Ipswich, Kaylee Bridges helped Shotley Rangers form their first girls’ team for the under-nine age group. “With every game that the Lionesses won, we consequently started getting random Facebook messages with parents asking about their girls, if there was anything their girls might be involved in,” she says. . “So it really had a direct impact on us having a women’s team.”

Despite this, local sororities and sororities often face a host of challenges, especially when it comes to funding, access to facilities, and coaching staff. In Wales, Phil Butler, trainer for the Newport City Ladies, recently said: national newspaper that more public funding was needed, causing sites in South Wales to be described as “terrible”. Warwick-Ellis, meanwhile, says: “We’re still struggling with women coaches coming forward and it’s a real shame because at the Euros you saw there were a lot of women coaches… I think it really should be the next area we are starting to look for and involve women in.”

As for Manchester United’s Mannion, who is in rehab after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, she plans to play at more schools in support of Davenham Juniors once the term resumes. “It’s really touching,” she says. “Initially I just said I would pop into the school and talk to them and then basically get on with my life. But really, I was just really interested in it. I got involved a lot more because it gives me great pleasure to think that there will be a lot of girls who will have access and opportunities that, alone, they should have had, but also maybe the previous generation didn’t have.”

Quote of the week

England captain Leah Williamson, guest editorial BBC Radio 4 Women’s Hour last week and thanked Sue Wyatt, who played for the first women’s team in England. in a spiritual moment: “I’m standing on your shoulders. Without you I wouldn’t be where I was and the game definitely wouldn’t be where it is. So you say thank you to me, but it’s really from me to you.”

Leah Williamson has praised England pioneer Sue Wyatt for her influence. Photo: Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock

Recommended viewing

Costa Rica captain Alexandra Pinell scored free kick scorer – from about 40 yards – when her team played Australia in the group stage of the World Women’s Under-20 Championship last Wednesday. Australia bounced back and won 3-1, but Pinell’s brilliance really stole the show.