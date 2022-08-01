How England celebrated winning Euro 2022

IIt was a long time before the Lionesses retired to the dressing room, out of the glare of the TV cameras that captured every happy tearful face, every confetti snow angel, every performance of “Sweet Caroline” and “The Three Lions” and every angle of the trophy lift that ended 56 years. pain.

There were more dances and songs in the locker room. “Everyone is dancing, beer is flying everywhere, there is Abba, Celine Dion,” said Ella Thun, scorer of England’s first goal in Germany’s historic 2-1 extra-time defeat in the Euro 2022 final.

We got a glimpse of these antics when England-winning scorer Chloe Kelly stormed into the mixed zone where players are being interviewed, medal around her neck and trophy in hand, to briefly dance “Everybody Comes Home” into the microphone before blasting off again. The players then stormed into Sarina Wigman’s press conference, dancing around the stage singing “Three Lions” again as goaltender Mary Earps and right-back Lucy Bronze twirled their hips on the table the manager was sitting at.

According to Bronze, these were magical and joyful holiday scenes from players who will struggle to digest what they have achieved until they are “at home, on the couch, with a glass of orange juice or a cup of tea.” She said: “There will be a moment when you think this is crazy, because we are European champions.”

After going through the mixed zone and doing interview after interview, the players boarded the team bus back to the Lansbury Hotel in Teddington, which has become a home away from home since the team headed south after their first game at Old Trafford. “The whole bus back to the hotel was partying,” Tun said. “Everyone was everywhere, on tables, chairs, in the alley.”

A group of photographers and fans greeted the team outside the hotel and they continued to dance in the courtyard before disappearing from view again. There the party really started. In a room decorated with balloons, a big cake, plenty of drinks, pizza and canapés, and a dance floor with a DJ and band to keep them on their toes, the players were greeted by their closest family members.

“It felt unreal,” Tun said when asked about the impact of seeing her family after more than a month apart. “They were with us on this journey and it’s hard, we couldn’t celebrate with them after the games so it was worth waiting for a hug after the final whistle.”

Ella Thun (right) with Alessia Russo holding the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Bronze said: “There were a lot of tears, there was a lot of heart. I think all the moms and dads, as well as the siblings and cousins, spoke to every player on the team. It was as if everyone else in the family wanted to thank everyone on the team for making their daughter’s or sister’s dream come true. It was amazing. It was a brilliant night and I have as many memories of that night as of the game.”

Many families remained at this time, but the Bronze family did not last long. “We have two less than two,” she said. “Well done! Not gonna lie, my nephew did really well. He kept up with everyone, took a little walk on the dance floor until two in the morning, and that was the end of his little two-year party. He thought he was wearing a medal, as it had a string with a picture of his Aunt Lucy on it. He told everyone that this was his medal, which is very nice.”

Wigman struggled to keep up with the team, which, according to captain Leah Williamson, “hung out more than we played football in the last 24 hours.” Williamson, wearing a panama hat, was met with thunderous applause from the crowd in Trafalgar Square on Monday, where players masked tired faces and hangovers with sunglasses. “This group loves to work hard, but we like to have fun even more,” Williamson said.

Bronze tried to get Wigman a beer on Monday morning. “Please, Lucy, don’t,” she said, the manager replied. Wigman had drunk half a beer the night before. “For the first time in my life, I liked it because I really don’t like beer,” she said.

Bronze hopes that now Wigman has a taste: “We cheated on her, but she will have to get used to it, now she is an honorary Englishwoman. She will have to practice. Hopefully we’ll have more nights like this so she’ll need it.”