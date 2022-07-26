How does climate change affect floods?

Floods can occur all year round in all regions of the world. But establishing a relationship between any given flood and climate change is no small feat, experts say, made difficult by limited historical data, especially on the most extreme floods, which happen infrequently.

It may be tempting to attribute all floods and other extreme events to the forces of global warming. But the weather is not the climate, although the climate can influence the weather. For example, scientists believe that climate change is making unusually hot days more frequent. They are not so sure that climate change is making tornadoes stronger.