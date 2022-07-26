How does climate change affect floods?

Floods can occur all year round in all regions of the world. But establishing a relationship between any given flood and climate change is no small feat, experts say, made difficult by limited historical data, especially on the most extreme floods, which happen infrequently.
It may be tempting to attribute all floods and other extreme events to the forces of global warming. But the weather is not the climate, although the climate can influence the weather. For example, scientists believe that climate change is making unusually hot days more frequent. They are not so sure that climate change is making tornadoes stronger.
According to Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, the floods are somewhere in the confidence range between heatwaves (“yes, clear”) and tornadoes (“we don’t know yet”). “I would say yes, probably, but…”
Flooding, like other natural disasters, is associated with a number of competing factors that can affect its frequency and intensity in different ways. Climate change, which exacerbates extreme rainfall during many hurricanes, is an increasingly important part of the mix.
What causes floods
Several major factors contribute to the development of flooding: precipitation, snowmelt, topography, and soil moisture. Depending on the type of flood, some factors may be more important than others.
For example, a fluvial flood, also known as fluvial flood, occurs when a river, stream, or lake overflows with water, often after heavy rainfall or rapid snowmelt. Coastal flooding occurs when areas of land near a coast are flooded with water, often following a major storm that clashes with the tides.
Flooding can also occur in areas where there are no bodies of water nearby. Flash floods, in particular, can occur wherever intense rain falls for a short period of time.
How floods are measured
Many indicators are used to measure floods, including height (the height of the water level in a river from a certain point) and flow rate (how much water passes through a certain place in a certain period of time).
However, to describe the severity of the flood, experts often use the simpler term “100-year flood” to describe a flood that has a 1 percent chance of hitting in any given year, is considered extreme and rare. However, this term is simply a description of a probability, not a promise. Within a few years, two 100-year floods could occur in the region.
Have floods become more frequent in recent decades?
Not really. Climate change has undoubtedly increased heavy rainfall, but unexpectedly no corresponding increase in floods.
In terms of river floods, climate change is likely to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of extreme floods, but reduce the number of moderate floods, researchers found in a 2021 study published in the journal Nature..
As the climate warms, higher evaporation rates cause soils to dry out more quickly. For these moderate and more common floods, initial soil moisture conditions are important, as drier soils can absorb most of the precipitation.
In larger floods, initial soil moisture matters less “because there is so much water that the soil still can’t absorb all of it,” said Manuela Brunner, a hydrologist at the University of Freiburg in Germany and lead author of the 2021 study. Any additional water added past the point where the soil is completely saturated with water will run off and encourage flooding, Dr. Brunner said.
Looking to the future
Scientists are confident that some types of flooding will increase in a “business as usual” scenario where people continue to heat the planet with greenhouse gas emissions at the current rate.
First, coastal flooding will continue to increase as sea levels rise. Melting glaciers and ice sheets increase the volume of the ocean, and the water itself expands as it warms.
Second, flash floods will continue to increase as extreme rainfall increases. Higher temperatures increase evaporation, throwing more moisture into the atmosphere, which is then released as rain or snowfall.
The researchers also expect that as the climate warms, flash floods will become more and more “rapid”, meaning that the timing of floods will decrease and the magnitude will increase. Faster floods can be more dangerous and destructive.
Flash floods can also increasingly follow catastrophic wildfires in a cascade of deadly climate disasters. This is because wildfires destroy forests and other vegetation, which in turn weakens the soil and makes it less permeable.
If it rains heavily on fire-damaged land, water “isn’t being absorbed by the earth’s surface as efficiently as it used to be,” said Andrew Hoell, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Physical Science Laboratory.
While it may seem counterintuitive to see two extremes, too much fire and too much water, in the same region, the spectacle is likely to become more common, especially in the American West.
Flooding in different areas?
AT recent article published in NatureThe researchers found that in the future, flash floods may become more frequent in the north, in the states of the Northern Rocky Mountains and Northern Plains.
This poses a risk to flood mitigation efforts as local governments may not be aware of the risk of future flash floods, said Zhi Li, lead author of the 2022 study.
This pattern is due to faster snowmelt and snow that melts earlier in the year, Dr. Li said. Regions at higher latitudes could experience more “rain-on-snow” floods like those that passed through Yellowstone in June.