How ‘Dismemberment’ perfected its haunting, beautiful visual language

(CNN) When we first met Haley R. Meet La, the unforgettable heroine of that time “dissection,” She sits on a conference table in a windowless room carpeted in faded shades of green. She awakens for the first time as an “innie” — chosen to break their brains so that they can perform work duties as a separate person from those outside the office — an extreme means of achieving work-life balance.

The boardroom where she is “born” as an ini at Luman, the mysterious corporation at the heart of “Dissection,” is also a sort of womb. And when she leaves, she’ll be confined to the contained, labyrinthine world of the Lumen building, which doubles as a mid-century prison.

Jeremy Hindle, “Severance’s” Emmy-nominated production designer, ran with the “birth” metaphor and created a world within a world at Lumon. It’s a spare, carefully designed environment that, at first blush, is impressive and aesthetically pleasing. But the more time you spend in the lumen, the more dangerous it becomes.

“It’s supposed to be a beautiful environment, but they’re experimenting underground,” Hindle told CNN.

Details, big and small, that ‘make the cut’

Lumen makes its own, retro computer in the “Dissection” universe, Hindle said.

Part of the appeal of “Dissection” is its inability to be placed in time, an effect that was painstakingly crafted with detail, Baseman and Hindle said. “Mad Men” or “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” are clear nods to mid-century offices with structures that are stylish, precise, and yet practical. (The exterior of the Luman building was filmed in the mid-century Bell Labs Holmdel complex in New Jersey.) But the concept of “dissection” feels like a futuristic dystopia.

“Part of the mystery of ‘disconnection’ is that you’re not sure where you are or have been when You are,” Baseman said. “We just want to create a new world that we haven’t seen before.”

To do that, Baseman said, the team behind the series — including executive producer and director Ben Stiller and showrunner Dan Erickson — focused as much on the minutiae of the background as they did on the elaborate designs. There’s not a single pen in the lumen — even the fake food in the office vending machine was chosen for a purpose.

The cars his characters drive are slightly older station wagons and similar models; Desktop computers powered by Core Four Indies are bulky, round and retro. Patricia Arquette’s opaque, eccentric character with a double life requires double the details — at work, where she is Ms. Cobell, her office is sparsely decorated; At home, where she is Mrs. Selvig, her home is a haunted shrine to burnt cookies, framed needlepoints dedicated to Lumen principles, and Lumen luminaries. Many of these details may never make it into the frame, Baseman said, but they contribute to the haunting atmosphere — and provide fun Easter eggs for eager viewers to catch during rewatches.

An office that feels like a ‘playground’

A central desk device in the MDR office connects all four workers’ desks. From left: Zach Cherry, Britt Lauer and Adam Scott.

The headquarters of the “macrodata refinement team,” where Haley (Brit Lauer), Mark (Adam Scott), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) spend their entire lives, sets the tone of the show, Hindle said. The wide, white-walled room is bathed in fluorescent light, with an island of four attached desks in front of an astroturf-green carpet in the center.

“It’s the weirdest room ever,” Hindle said, comparing the desk’s jungle gym to “an underground sewer.” (Another congenital metaphor!)

The ceiling is intentionally very low — about 7 feet, 9 inches, Hindle said — to create a feeling of comfort and snugness, and conversely to evoke claustrophobia and menace. And the details in the office — the quirkiness of the desktop computer, the tidy kitchen and supply closet, the perfectly manicured “lawn” of carpet — seem more like props on set than practical elements of the office, Hindley said.

“These are kids in an office environment,” he said. “The green is like a playground, the desk is a small piece of equipment you can play on.”

And if the office reminds viewers a bit of Discovery One in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” that’s a good thing, Hindle said. The Office is straight-up Kubrickian — beautiful in its openness and symmetry, but uncomfortable in its emptiness. That cognitive dissonance isn’t too far off from what inies and outies feel after a breakup.

“I treated it like a spaceship,” he said of the main MDR office set. “The best sci-fi is really claustrophobic, but you really want to be there.”

The hallways from hell are real

Ever had nightmares about these endless hallways? Many of them were built for “dissection” sets.

Perhaps the scariest part of the Lumen offices, however, are its seemingly endless, dimly lit hallways. They get narrower and wider as the characters move through them, and it’s not just a camera trick, Hindle said: The crew created a maze of hallways on set, so the actors are zipping through them for what seems like minutes. really doing It’s a practical effect that, onscreen, makes audiences feel like they’re walking with Inies — and on set, makes actors very uncomfortable, Hindle said.

“We were harassing them in a strange way,” he said slyly.

Lumen Green serves a purpose

Although Lumen’s color palette is largely gray and white, the monotony is broken up with pops of green. The MDR office has a green carpet; the artificial greens of fake plants that fill the office; Green upholstery in the boardroom where Haley is “born” and seating close to one, hellishly narrow elevator.

“I see it as off-putting,” Baseman said. “Green is often ‘green with envy’, sickness; it is also life. It is a mixture of all.”

As Haley (Britt Lauer) steps out of the window, she passes a sea of ​​Lumen green chairs and carpet. (She’s wearing it too.)

MDR resembles the green carpet of an office carpet, Baseman said, on which inies are “to play” while lumen hi-ups monitor them.

Even when Irving and Burt (played by Turturro and Christopher Walken, respectively) share a moment of vulnerability in a supply room surrounded by lush greenery, those trees are fake. They suggest the idea of ​​life — an artificial one, like Ini.

The spare innie world vs the cluttered outie world

The “dismemberment” crew decided early on that Ini World should appear only It’s so strange that if someone pulled it out from the inside, no one would believe what they saw, Hindle said. But the world of the Outies has its own unique visual language that often feels more gloomy than the Luman set.

When Devon and Ricken, Mark’s sister and brother-in-law, appear on screen, warm oranges and golds enter the series’ color palette. They are completely unconnected to Lumon (as far as viewers know) and share a loving, healthy relationship. But Mark’s outsider is alone in a blue, perpetually dark townhome — Lumen Corporate Housing — with hardly any personal touches in place. (There’s a single framed poster for vintage bicycles leaning against the wall, Baseman said, suggesting a detail Stiller teases of Mark’s past life.) We clearly know that spending time with Outie Mark hasn’t solved his problems with the separation process.

An extraterrestrial version of Mark (Adam Scott) lives in a dimly lit and sparsely decorated townhome in a neighborhood owned by the Lumans.

But Hindle wonders if Luman got it right: The average office desk today is probably adorned with family photos, mementos and other personal items that make one’s workspace feel “homeier.” But when work and home life bleed into each other, the disconnect seems increasingly attractive.

“They were really original, precisely designed and there was nothing personal on your decks,” Hindle said of the earlier mid-century offices. “People are treated like cattle now. They let you bring your family to work, and so you’re willing to be a slave to it. I wonder if amputation is better, in a funny way — you go to work, work and go home. .”