Rise to fame after starring in Sidney Sweeney HBO series “Euphoria” as Cassie. But acting isn’t where Sweeney spends her time, and she shares her other hobbies with fans.

Sweeney has revealed that he is an MMA fighter through several interviews and via Instagram. In an interview with Marie Claire, Sweeney said she started practicing when she was 14 and was competing at 18. On her Instagram, she posted her boxing video with the caption, “Miss this.” She also expresses her love for cars through her social media platforms. She also has a TikTok account where she shares how she fixed a Ford Bronco.

Sidney Sweeney in “Grey’s Anatomy?”

Sweeney was in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” during season 11 of the popular TV show. In 2014, she guest starred as Erin Weaver in the episode “Don’t Let’s Start”.

Is Sidney Sweeney related?

Sweeney is in a relationship with Jonathan Davino. The two were first linked in 2018, though they have never been open about their relationship. A ring was spotted on Sweeney’s finger and People confirmed their engagement in March 2022. Davino is a businessman living in Chicago and is 13 years older than the “Euphoria” actress. She has said many times that she doesn’t date people in the limelight.

Sidney Sweeney in “The Handmaid’s Tale?”

Sweeney played Nick Blaine’s wife, Eden Spencer, in the second season of the Hulu TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Why is Sidney Sweeney famous?

Sweeney began making guest appearances in several Hollywood television shows, including “Criminal Minds,” “90210,” “Kickin’ It,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Early in her career, she appeared in the films “Angels in Stardust,” “Wykes,” and “Dead Ant.”

In 2017, Sweeney had a one-season run on the television show “In the Vault”. Shortly after, she played the role of Emaline in the Netflix TV show “Everything Suks!” The show follows a group of high school kids in Oregon in the 90s.

She played Eden Spencer in the television show “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Alice in “Sharp Objects”. She also starred as Olivia Mossbacher in the HBO show.The White Lotus” with Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario. Sweeney also starred in movies such as “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “The Voyeurs”.

Sweeney is widely known for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO’s “Euphoria.” The A television drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schaeffer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demy and Barbie Ferreira attracted huge attention and quickly became popular.

Sweeney is nominated for two Emmy Awards in 2022, one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in “Euphoria” and one for Outstanding Limited Series for “The White Lotus.”