Fox News spoke to people at Digital UK about their views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry, Son of King Charles III And the late Princess Diana, who married former American actress Meghan Markle. The couple started dating in 2016 before tying the knot in 2019. The couple have made headlines for being so far removed from the royal family and they stepped away from their senior royal duties in 2020.

Although neither had a traditional day-to-day life, they met in a very traditional way – arranged through a mutual friend.

Prince Harry and Markle set up a blind date in July 2016, while their mutual girlfriend July 2016. At the time, Markle was starring in a television show called “Suits.” Later that summer, they went on a trip to Africa together. Their relationship was confirmed in November 2016.

Almost a year later, in November 2017, they announced their engagement and tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. given to them Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles By Queen Elizabeth II.

A timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship, from first meeting to royal baby announcement

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
    Image 1 of 6

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, pictured here in 2017, confirmed their relationship in 2016. They were arranged through a mutual friend. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
    Image 2 of 6

    The couple got engaged in November 2017. Markle and Harry are said to have connected over their love for humanitarian work. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in Britain
    Image 3 of 6

    Prince Harry and Markle pose for photos in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement. (Reuters)

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding
    Image 4 of 6

    The couple assumed the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. Markle and Harry are pictured here leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by King Charles III. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS)

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry entertained the crowd at their wedding
    Image 5 of 6

    Guests at Meghan and Harry’s wedding included George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and several of Markle’s co-stars from the USA Network legal drama “Suits,” in which she starred for seven seasons. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018
    Image 6 of 6

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. (Reuters)

The couple’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor On May 6, 2019.

In January 2020, both Harry and Markle took a step back from being senior members of the royal family. They settled in California, where they still live.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say ‘I do’ at royal wedding

The following year, in March 2021, both got theirs Controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they shared many details and made many accusations against the royal family. Harry and Markle’s distance and comments against the royal family have created a divide against the couple and the family, particularly with Harry’s older brother and future king, Prince William.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. They had a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.

(Dominik Lipinski – WPA Poole/Getty Images)

In June 2021, Harry and Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles III Harry and Markle continue to be allowed to use their royal titles, although there are many who believe they should no longer hold them.

At the time they stepped down from royal duties a petition was launched that petitioned to strip them of their titles so they could not “use them for personal financial gain.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shares why many are upset that Harry and Markle are still using their titles for Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. They still retain their royal titles, but many believe they should not.

(Joshua Summer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

“There was a petition, a movement from the people of Sussex County, they should be represented, they should be removed. It’s a dilemma. It’s not a celebrity role. It’s a duty role. So you have to do your duty, then hold the title. Why do the people of Sussex County need a title if they don’t want to do their duty? ?You either do it or you don’t. You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Fordwich said.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British citizens are talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As King Charles III restored their titles, the only way that would change was “if Parliament says otherwise”, Fordwich noted.

Prince Harry and Markle join the rest of England’s royal family Death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital.