Millie Bobby Brown rose to star status quickly after starring in Eleven The popular Netflix show “Stranger Things.” She began playing Eleven in 2016 and continued to play the role in the shows four seasons. Although she is best known as a young actress in “Stranger Things,” she has also starred in movies like “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Enola Holmes.”

Brown first started playing Eleven on the Netflix show “Stranger Things” In 2016 when she was just 12 years old. The show’s newest season, its fourth season, arrived in 2022 in two separate parts. In “Stranger Things,” Brown plays a young woman with supernatural powers who befriends a group of kids who all work together to fight the terrifying creatures that are overtaking their hometown of Hawkins. The four seasons of the show have been a huge success.

Since there was almost three years between season three and season four, there was a lot of anticipation for the release of the fourth season. The latest season broke Netflix’s record for the most-watched English-language series on the platform, garnering 781 million hours watched in its first 28 days. The Duffer Brothers, who are the show’s writers, have announced that there will be another season of “Stranger Things,” but this will be the show’s last.

Before “Stranger Things,” Brown played young Alice in the 2013 television series “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.” She has made guest appearances on several shows such as “NCIS,” “Modern Family,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Brown starred in and produced “Enola Homes.” She has her own skin care and beauty brand called “Florence by Mills” and has been in many campaigns for various brands.

Brown is the youngest person on the Time 100 list, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2017 with the rest of the “Stranger Things” cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama. series.

Is Millie related to Bobby Brown?

Brown is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. The two shared their relationship on their respective Instagram pages and walked red carpets together. Their relationship is suspected to have started in June 2021. Before Bongiovi, Brown dated singer Jacob Sartorius.

Is Millie Bobby Brown Deaf?

Brown is deaf in one ear. When she was born, she had a partial hearing loss in one ear and over the years she lost the hearing completely in the same ear.

Will there be an “Enola Homes 2”?

In May 2021, Netflix announced via Twitter that there would be a sequel to the 2020 “Enola Homes” film, and in January 2022, the platform announced that the film had wrapped filming. Movies based on Nancy Springer’s books leave much more of the story to be told on screen. Brown starred in and produced the first film and played the same roles in the second film. There is no release date for the second movie yet.