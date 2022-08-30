New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Margot Robbie Fame really started to rise in 2013 after playing the role of Naomi LaPaglia in “The Wolf of Wall Street” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before that lead role, she starred in other things like the Australian soap opera, “Neighbors,” where she played Donna Freedman, and the ABC series “Pan Am,” which only lasted one season. Her first film role was in the 2013 film “About Time.”

“Focus,” “Z for Zachariah,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Whiskey, Tango Foxtrot,” “Terminal,” “Slaughterhouse Rule,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” are some of the other movies Robbie has played roles in. “Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Bomb Shell.”

Some of Robbie’s biggest film roles have been playing Harley Quinn in the two “Suicide Squad” movies and also in her own role. Feature film “Birds of Prey.” Another of her big roles was playing Olympic ice skater, Tonya Harding in the 2017 film “I, Tonya”. Robbie is also starring in the live-action “Barbie” movie alongside Ryan Gosling.

Is Margot Married to Robbie?

Robbie is married Director Tom Ackerley. The two first met in 2013 while working together on the WWII film “Suite Française”. They were rumored to be engaged in 2016.

The couple officially tied the knot in Australia, close to where the actress grew up. The married couple has worked together in several films, including “I, Tonya,” “Terminal” and the upcoming live-action film “Barbie,” and they launched their own production company in 2014, LuckyChop Entertainment.

Did Margot Robbie win an Oscar?

Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards, but she has yet to win any. She was the first Academy Award nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actress for “I, Tonya” in 2018.

She was nominated for a second Academy Award in 2020 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “Bombshell”.

When did Margot Robbie start playing Harley Quinn?

Robbie played Harley Quinn in three different movies over a span of five years.

She made her first appearance as Harley Quinn in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad”. She reprized her role in 2020 with her own film “Birds of Prey”. Robbie’s next film is in 2021 with James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”.

In an interview with Fox News, Robbie talks about playing Harley Quinn And how she feels she has reached the “highest level” in show business.

“I feel like I’ve peaked and it’s probably all downhill from here,” she said. “Maybe I’m at the top and it’s not going to get better. I hope that’s not the case because I feel like I have a lot to give and a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I’ll keep climbing as long as I can.”