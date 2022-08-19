‘How did he hit?’ PGA players amaze golf fans with shots you won’t believe

It seemed hopeless to Max Homma.

He got caught in a sand trap 50 feet from the 10th hole in the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. Homa had just shaken his approach shot and he was so mad at himself that he was standing on the fairway making invisible swings while his playing partner Jordan Spieth lined up his shot.

When Homa hit his shot out of the bunker, he saw the ball roll onto the green and then was in the hole for a very unlikely birdie.

“How did he hit that shot?” said Landenburg, Pennsylvania, resident Crystal Ward. “It was hilarious. When it went in, it was like, ‘You see this on TV from the Masters. You don’t see this in Delaware.’

Perhaps for kicks, Homa no. He made a similar shot for birdie on 14. He finished the first round at 1-over 72.

And yet, these are the shots that more than 130,000 fans are being treated to this weekend at Wilmington Country Club, host of Delaware’s first PGA Tour event.

Ward, a golfer herself, was asked if she could imagine making such a shot. She replied with a smile: “I usually throw the ball out of the bunker.”

Hockessin resident Bob Eckrod, who was standing nearby, added: “It’s a completely different game to how the professionals play us recreational golfers. It’s nice to see those kinds of shots at the highest level.”

The BMW Championship is the second of three playoff tournaments for the FedEx Cup Championship. An initial group of 125 golfers were ranked by points system for the first event of the St. Jude Championship last weekend in Memphis.

That was reduced to 70 for the BMW Championship (originally 68 after Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew). After this weekend, the top 30 will compete for the $18 million first-place prize at next weekend’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

So yes, there is a lot on the line.

And crowds can’t wait to take advantage of a sun-splashed weekend with temperatures in the high 80s. There’s something for everyone, with plenty of concession stands, grandstands and even a children’s area.

But mostly, the fans are there for the golf.

Thursday morning brought Joe Crandall from Baltimore to the course. He stood in the pavilion on the 18th green and watched first-round leader Keegan Bradley hit his approach shot on the green 30 feet from the hole.

“What a freaking shot!” cried Crandall. “Oh god Ori!”

Then he said: “These guys are very good.”

Keegan 2-putted for par, finishing the first day at 7-under 64, one shot ahead of his playing partner Adam Scott on the final hole.

“It’s like the perfect mix, let guys go a little bit later, but they can also get into trouble as Tony Finau showed us,” Crandall said.

Finau triple-bogeyed the par-5 third hole. He finished the first day at 6-over 77. Finau finished fifth in points in the BMW Championship during the three-event FedEx Cup playoffs. But that certainly sets him back for next week’s final playoff round.

The same goes for Rory McIlroy, who entered the weekend ranked ninth in the FedEx Cup standings. McIlroy moved up the leaderboard in the first round to the delight of fans. He was 6-under after the 14th hole, just one shot behind Bradley.

He then triple-bogeyed No. 15 and finished four shots back after the first round.

“I think especially on this course, if you hit the ball down the fairway, there’s a lot of opportunities,” Bradley said. “If you miss the fairway, you’re scrambling on a lot of holes. I hit a lot of fairways and I managed to miss the ones I missed.”

Xander Schauffele, playing with defending BMW champion Patrick Cantle on Thursday, explained how he birdied the par-5, 622-yard 14th hole when he hit a tree on his tee shot.

“I hit a tee ball left, hit a tree, get close to the fairway or a mowed tee box, and the TrackMan is in my path,” Schaffel said, referring to a device that uses Doppler radar to monitor the golf swing. the ball “So I had to move it seven feet away from it.

“I probably hit it over the camera guy and the trackman, but … I took it over the tee box. Still the sketch with the camera guy sitting there was a 3-wood, from the tee box sloping down at eye level, but I hit that 3-wood from 300 yards. Kept nice and clean.

“That was one of the better swings I had for the day.”

For the average golfer at Wilmington Country Club, Ward’s idea of ​​throwing the ball down the fairway might be a more sensible solution.

Instead, fans watched each difficult shot in wonder, anticipation and wonder.

After all, these are the best golfers in the world, save the dozen or so who have defected to the LIV Golf Series. The PGA has suspended signees of the Saudi Arabia-sponsored tour, some for making $100 million or more. Some of those golfers qualified for the playoffs.

However, the weekend saw hatred of the LIV Tour and Saudi “sportswashing” efforts.

This prompted Tiger Woods to travel to Delaware earlier in the week to meet with several golfers reinforcing their commitment to the PGA Tour.

Woods was offered up to $800 million to join LIV Golf, which he turned down. Woods was not among the participants in the playoff. But the idea that he was on a course in Delaware where President Joe Biden is a member adds to the intrigue.

“One thing LIV can’t duplicate is how unique every shot is on the PGA Tour,” Crandall said. “I’ve seen a few LIV events and it’s a little sloppy to me. The golf isn’t that good. There’s a lot of respect on the PGA Tour. These guys are really good.”

And they’re in Delaware.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.