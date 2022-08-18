How Catfished Football Player Monte Teo Got Through Girlfriend’s ‘Dark Moments’

Popular Catfish football player Manti Teo is feeling love once again after the debut of a two-part documentary examining the headline-grabbing scandal, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

“I’ve been worried about it for a long time,” Te’o, 31, said in an interview Wednesday, a day after the latest installment from the sports-focused docuseries on Netflix. It stems from the uncertainty of whether viewers will understand what happened.

“But the reception has been amazing,” Te’yo said. “I’m humbled by the love and support from all over the world… I’ve gotten messages in different languages ​​that I don’t understand, but from their hearts, I understand that it’s all love.

A decade ago, the tide turned quickly for the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist, then a college player who helped the Fighting Irish go undefeated in the regular season. Support for the senior, following the back-to-back losses of his grandmother and his girlfriend Lennai Kekua, has turned into a backlash. January 2013 Deadspin article “The Most Heartbreaking and Inspirational Story of College Football Season” Revealed to be a Scam

The truth of the matter is that Ronaiah Tuyasosopo, who was assigned male at birth, struggled with her gender. As a way to cope, she created a Facebook profile for the fictitious Kekua, which included pictures of Tuiasosopo’s high school classmate, Diane O’Meara, and began online relationships with men, including Te’o. Tuiasosopo faked Kekua’s death to end his relationship with Te’o, who never got to meet his alleged girlfriend.

Teo said he requested directors Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku to include Tuasosopo in the documentary to tell a fuller story that extends beyond his own perspective.

Tuasosopo, who became a woman after the scandal, shared her motivations for maintaining her fake profile.

“I know what’s right and what’s wrong, but I’m too in love to see it this way,” she said. “Yes, it was completely selfish, but it made me happy. This is what I wanted to become a reality. “

Te’o, who said he and Tuasosopo were not acquainted, admitted it was challenging to face the man who catfished him.

“There was a lot of emotion, hearing the details,” Teo said, adding that Tuasosopo’s apology prepared him for what he would see in the documentary.

“For the first three years, my life was very difficult, and I struggled to find peace,” he says. “The only thing I could think of at the time was forgiveness, letting it go. After I did, I felt like I regained power over my life and that peace over my life.

Considering the fallout that followed Deadspin’s revelations, Te’o’s apology is awe-inspiring. Some in the media suspected he was cooperating and questioned his sexuality. He is there mocked on “Saturday Night Live.” and inspired the wild trend of being photographed embracing an invisible partner, “Tea’ing.”

Te’o “many times” felt like he was going to break down and relied on his family, friends and faith to get him through.

“One of the darkest moments of that time” came a week after the article was published. In his Florida apartment, Teo said he was having a heated discussion with God. “I was screaming, ‘How could you let this happen to me?'” he recalled. “And the idea of ​​’footprints in the sand’ popped into my head.”

Confused, Te’o pulls out his phone. “I was in tears, and I was angry, and I was in this dark place, and I typed ‘footprints in the sand,’ and the poem would pop up.”

In the poem, a confused man questions God as to why they saw the same set of footprints in their troubled times. He describes the times when God took his follower. “I knew at that moment, when I looked back into my life and saw that set of footprints that it was him carrying me and I knew at that moment that he would carry me,” Teo said. “I’ve had to close my eyes at times and bear it and get through it and just do my best to be resilient and (God) will take care of the rest.”

And he is strong. Arguably the most moving part of the documentary are Te’o’s teary-eyed closing remarks.

“I’ll rise above all, bro. It doesn’t matter how hard it is for me,” he says about overcoming his difficulties. “I look at all these people who made fun of me and the people who really believed in me — ‘They really love me, man. They love you. They don’t want to make fun of you, bro. Treat them well in a world that spits on you.

If viewership numbers are any indication of acceptance, the world might stop spitting on Te’o. (As of Thursday morning, the show was Netflix’s second most-watched movie in the US.) If not, at least the project gave the athlete the balm he didn’t even know he needed.

“Doing this project and going through old text messages and going through an old phone, there were a lot of things that needed to be addressed for me,” he says. “Now the document is finished, and everything is there – nothing remains – surely, I am cured of everything.”

