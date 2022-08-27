How Canadians spend their grocery dollars trying to stay healthy

It’s peach season in British Columbia, and a bunch of delicious Okanagan Valley fruits are stacked outside Vancouver’s Davie Street Market. Grab three for a snack this week, and at $8.80 a kilo, you’re looking at $4.39 for your serving of fresh fruit.

Prices for fresh fruits in July increased by 11.8% compared to last year. Statistics Canada . Other products were even higher, such as eggs (15.8%) and baked goods (13.6%). Given the high prices of almost all other living expenses, more than half of Canadians who responded to a recent Angus Reid Institute survey said they were struggling to cover the costs.

Tracey Frimpong, a registered dietitian in Toronto, says there are ways to make nutrient choices when trying to make ends meet.

The important thing, she told CBC News, is to make decisions “that work for you and that you like.”

CBC News followers on Instagram have shared some of the ways they are cutting down on their grocery bills while keeping nutritious meals on the table.

Get to the canned food

One subscriber said that canned food is a way to beat the shock of stickers in the supermarket – it lasts much longer than fresh food, and often there is less waste.

Frimpong says it’s a myth that canned food is less healthy than fresh, describing canned fish in particular as “one of the healthiest foods.”

While many canned foods can be preserved with sodium or sugar, which is a concern for people with certain dietary restrictions, she says there are usually options to meet those needs, including water-only foods.

She also recommends buying in bulk.

“A good pantry helps you make healthier decisions,” she said. “That way you won’t be tempted to go out for food.”

Beating the High Cost of Beef

Rita Rammaz, an Instagram follower from Halifax, teamed up with a group of four or five families to buy beef in bulk, or rather a whole cow, from a local butcher.

She says the last time they ordered beef, it cost about $1,600, or $400 per family. It’s cut into pieces they like—from steaks to ground beef—wrapped individually and delivered to their door.

She knows $400 is a lot to pay up front, but says she has “at least four months’ worth” in her freezer. Her family of five eats beef three times a week, and even more during barbecue season.

She estimates it will cost around $5.50 a pound, or $12.10 a kilo—much cheaper than most stores.

Chasing deals

Some people are chasing these deals from store to store, but Alison Stewart of Stratroy, Ontario recommends an app called Flashfood.

It alerts users to discounted items for quick sale at select grocery stores across the country, from $5 grocery cartons to packs of meat, milk, and pastries that sell for half price or less.

“I have already saved over $275 this year,” Stewart said.

Quality can be “lucky,” she says, especially when it comes to foods that ripen quickly, but says it takes simple planning to use those foods quickly.

Frimpong says a product that is nearing its expiration date “still retains its nutritional value” but reminds people not to buy anything they’re not going to eat.

Cut down on meals to cut costs

Susan Prasyut of Burnaby, British Columbia, suggests giving up one meal a day.

She said she always shopped at discounted prices, but over the past year has become interested in the potential health benefits of intermittent fasting, such as eating only during certain periods of the day or week and reducing calorie intake.

Prasyut says it might not work for everyone, but says that not only does she feel better, she saves $100-$200 a month on groceries.

Frimpong says people who are considering cutting food to cut costs should make sure what they eat is “optimized” for their nutritional needs. .

“That way you feel full throughout the day and don’t feel like you have to sacrifice anything,” she said.