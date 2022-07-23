How can you talk to children about abortion? Here are some tips

Enlarge this image toggle signature Matt Marton/AP

For many parents, solid news coverage of the Supreme Court Rowe vs. Wade means facing some questions from your children. And it raised some questions of its own.

NPR viewers sent in their questions, asking for advice. We brought in Rina B. Patel, a parenting expert and licensed educational psychologist from San Diego, California, and Dr. Elise Berlan, a pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist from Columbus, Ohio, to help start these conversations.

Here are your questions and what the experts advise.

“A 9-year-old girl is just a little confused about why people want to have an abortion. And she doesn’t understand what happens when they do it. Where does the child go? Who takes it? that I didn’t know what to say.”

— Jacqueline Cuevas, Detroit, Michigan

BERLAN: I could think about talking about how some parents need to terminate a pregnancy, and that it may be better, healthier, and safer for parents to terminate a pregnancy. So, I tend to use some terminology about pregnancy and don’t talk much about the baby, although that can be something that babies can lead to as well.

I really think it’s okay for parents after sharing what abortion is – how comfortable they are – to let young people know that people have different views on abortion. Also, I think it’s okay for parents to share their views because young people do look to their parents for an anchor of values.

“I want it to be age appropriate. I don’t want to go into the details of what it really is, but I just know that she can choose whether she wants to have a child or not.”

— Meg Workman, Indiana

Patel: It’s important to find out what your child already knows. But use this guideline to ask your child a simple thing, even “Do you know where babies come from?” But do it in such a way that they really guide the conversation and you almost build scaffolding. You kind of fill in the pieces.

Parents know your child best. It shouldn’t be something you feel compelled to do. But understand, when your child is at school age, history is already being taught. They learn about current affairs, current events, which is why these natural conversations are so important.

“How do you encourage your kids to tackle really difficult, painful, not black and white issues with curiosity and empathy, not just encouraging them to accept what you think about the issue?”

— And Embry, Colorado



Patel: What I would really recommend is, first of all, to really understand where you are in this whole process. what are you thinking about? What are your feelings? So much went up in terms of high level emotions with results and rollover Rowe vs. Wade.

Therefore, first check yourself, then allow this openness and check, empathize, confirm what your child says.

I think it is important for parents to use the words: “I feel, I see, I hear.” Because what does it do? He shares and shows respectful dialogue and also that you let your child know that you really hear what he has to say, even though you may have an opposing opinion or opinion.

“We live in a very conservative area. My entire family, where we live next to, is religious, and they definitely have the opposite opinion of me on the issue of abortion. And I want her to learn to be sensitive about it if it ever comes up.”

— James Memmott, Caseville, Utah

Patel: It’s a great life lesson to teach kids that it’s okay to have whatever opinion you have. There is no right or wrong. Therefore, it is important to allow them to create their own opinion, but respect others. And then where and when to conduct these conversations with individuals.

“One concern is to make sure that [my 14-year-old-son] understands how these measures affect people with a uterus, him as a man, his choice and responsibility for family planning.”

— ShaMecha Simms, Topeka, Kansas



BERLAN: You know, we talked – in our family – about abortions with our sons. And there is no perfect timing or perfect conversation. This is a journey. And I think that if the parents are waiting for the perfect moment or when they have all the information, there is a risk that they will not speak up. And someone else will. So I think as parents we want to share our values ​​and share the information that we have and our point of view with our children. So that they are ready to conduct conversations and process this information in the first place for the safety of their family.

Patel: It can be very overwhelming. We must give the children, especially the little ones, time to think things over and come back with questions. And we have families with many children of different ages, so I think it’s very important to also think about what our little ones hear when the elders talk. So, as parents, do you want to have a one-on-one dialogue, separate from older children, so they can hear? Share things that are age appropriate.

