New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Democratic National Committee spokesman Moe Elithy responded to President Biden’s recent comments about the MAGA movement and offered strategies to reduce political polarization in America on a “special report.”

Mo Elithy: And I think what he’s betting on, or at least I think there are still some mainstream Republicans and some good conservatives with whom he disagrees, with whom I disagree on policy, but on things like that don’t double down. Denial of results For the 2020 election, don’t double down on some of the policy issues he just referenced.

Is America more united under Biden? New Yorkers have weight

And I think what he’s saying is that there’s room here to go back to our old-fashioned differences, that stuff Rinse And when we were both still partisan warriors I would fight without buying into this other thing; This is another thing that has dominated our politics for the last five, six, seven years, and it’s been somewhat disastrous.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He seems to be choosing not only between Democrats and Republicans, which you should in an election, but between the two. ask for And your old school Republicans. Let’s see if it succeeds. But allowing some Republicans to say, ‘You can be a conservative and not be like that.’

Check out the full segment below: