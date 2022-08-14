How ‘Breaking Bad’ Created the Addictive Formula of ‘Better Call Saul’

(CNN)By producing the acclaimed “Better Call Shawl,” “Breaking Bad” achieved a bit of spinoff immortality that spawned “Friends” (“Joey”), “MASH” (“AfterMASH”) and “The Golden Girls” (“The Golden Palace”). kept away from them.”), others. As the prequels draw to a close, it’s worth considering how the Emmy-winning legacy of the original series made “Cheers” one of the best TV offshoots since “Frasier.”
Introduced in 2008, “Breaking Bad” put AMC on the map as a home for iconic storytelling the first year “Mad Men” did. With the addition of FX’s “The Shield” and “Nip/Tuck,” those basic cable networks demonstrated that premium TV can be defined by quality and ambition, not just its location.
The keys to “Breaking Bad’s” endurance can be found in the various ingredients culled from “Soul’s” addictive formula, but proving as difficult for imitators as Walter White’s fantastically pure meth.
Both series charted the moral lineage of their central characters, combining dark comedy, absurd moments and long, slow scenes infused with tension and high-stakes drama.
Perhaps most importantly, “Breaking Bad” — which featured the evolution of high school chemistry teacher Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), who faced a terminal diagnosis, became a criminal mastermind — became one of the most unexpected series ever on TV. Producer Vince Gilligan and his team consistently wrote themselves into seemingly intractable corners, before uncovering some admirable and generally inventive ways.
As for Walt’s moral decline, he idly sits by watching his partner Jesse’s (Aaron Paul) sleeping girlfriend suffocate — not murdering, but failing to intervene to protect himself. It foreshadowed additional casualties to come, including a surprising sequence in which White causes the death of drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).
Commentators at the time drew parallels between Walt and Tony Soprano, both family men and criminals who epitomized the age of the TV antihero.
Unlike “The Sopranos,” viewers watched the former slowly turn to the dark side, inviting questions about what ordinary people might do in similar situations. As a reviewer Reported by Jean Seymour Shortly before the finale, “Walter White’s mediocrity seems to make us interrogate ourselves rather than he interrogates himself.”
In a sense, “Better Call Saul” faced an even more delicate balancing act. Common in the prequels: Building toward the narrative territory occupied by its predecessor without either exhausting that real estate too quickly or undermining the popular material that inspired it.
“Saul” also unfolds as “a tragedy,” as Gilligan described in a recent session with reporters, Kim (Rhea), watching Bob Odenkirk’s character transform from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman. Seahorn), hovering as a mysterious linchpin on the story in order to complete that adaptation.
“Breaking Bad” stuck the landing in terms of series finale, offering a definitive and satisfying finish after a period characterized by mystery endings that left viewers puzzling over the writers’ intentions. The show also bucked the TV trend of becoming a late-blooming hit, building an audience towards the end – garnering a series-high 10.3 million viewers for its finale – as people discovered the show and word-of-mouth spread.
When “Breaking Bad” Completed in 2013 Gilligan savored the taste of the TV interview victory with an appearance with Charlie Rose, who asked if the producer had accepted that he would no longer be doing such a good thing.
“He was lightning in a bottle,” Gilligan said.
Against the odds, Gilligan and “Soul” co-creator Peter Gould struck lightning twice. He has stated that he has no plans for further adventures in this world – spinoff – spinoff – with Gilligan Rolling Stone says It’s “time to do something new,” the lasting lesson of both series may be how hard it is to walk away from a lucrative industry when you’re operating at the top of your game.
“Better Call Soul” will premiere its series finale on August 15 on AMC.