How ‘Breaking Bad’ Created the Addictive Formula of ‘Better Call Saul’

(CNN) By producing the acclaimed “Better Call Shawl,” “Breaking Bad” achieved a bit of spinoff immortality that spawned “Friends” (“Joey”), “MASH” (“AfterMASH”) and “The Golden Girls” (“The Golden Palace”). kept away from them.”), others. As the prequels draw to a close, it’s worth considering how the Emmy-winning legacy of the original series made “Cheers” one of the best TV offshoots since “Frasier.”

Introduced in 2008, “Breaking Bad” put AMC on the map as a home for iconic storytelling the first year “Mad Men” did. With the addition of FX’s “The Shield” and “Nip/Tuck,” those basic cable networks demonstrated that premium TV can be defined by quality and ambition, not just its location.

The keys to “Breaking Bad’s” endurance can be found in the various ingredients culled from “Soul’s” addictive formula, but proving as difficult for imitators as Walter White’s fantastically pure meth.

Both series charted the moral lineage of their central characters, combining dark comedy, absurd moments and long, slow scenes infused with tension and high-stakes drama.

Perhaps most importantly, “Breaking Bad” — which featured the evolution of high school chemistry teacher Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), who faced a terminal diagnosis, became a criminal mastermind — became one of the most unexpected series ever on TV. Producer Vince Gilligan and his team consistently wrote themselves into seemingly intractable corners, before uncovering some admirable and generally inventive ways.

Read on