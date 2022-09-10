How Brando’s Letter Led to Sachin Littlefeather’s Famous Oscar-Winning Moment

Unreserved54:00Sachin Littlefeather

It was one minute of the life of Sachin Littlefeather, which was seen literally all over the world. A moment that had an indelible impact on the life of a young actor and activist.

And it almost didn’t happen.

On March 27, 1973, a 26-year-old Apache/Yaqui woman took to the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, turning down an Oscar awarded to Marlon Brando for Godfatherand then calmly explained to 85 million people that it was because of “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”

Her words drew both cheers and cheers. Littlefeather says the speech was not only composed at the very last moment – she almost delivered it at all.

“We got there about 20 minutes before this program was supposed to end,” Littlefeather said. Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild on the fateful show “Oscars”.

What’s more, it wasn’t even the speech that Brando wanted Little Feather to read.

WATCH | The Oscar speech that was seen around the world:

Meeting with Brando

About a year ago, a friendship developed between them based on his interest in the rights of indigenous peoples. Littlefeather was at the time working at a local San Francisco radio station and was head of the Screen Actors Guild’s Affirmative Action Committee. They had a mutual friend – her neighbor Francis Ford Coppola – and she convinced him to give her Brando’s address.

She wrote to him asking if he “was really genuinely interested in Native American Indians and their affairs” or if it was “because he was going to play the part of an Indian in a film”.

She gave her opinion on how indigenous people are stereotyped on TV and in movies and essentially said call me if you want to talk more about this.

A year has passed.

“At this point, you might think that the person will give up. But somehow I knew,” she said.

A close-up of Marlon Brando from a still from the 1972 film The Godfather. Littlefeather and Brando became friends over their shared interest in Native American issues. (Paramount Pictures via Associated Press)

“There was a little spark inside that said, ‘No, I’ll hear from him one of these days. Well, it happened the other day.”

She got a call at work.

“I picked up the phone and this voice came up,” Littlefeather recalled. And the voice said, “I bet you don’t know who that is.” And I said, “Of course I do.” He said, “Well, who is it?” And I said, “This is Marlon Brando.”

She was right and says she told him, “Damn, you took a long time to call! You’ve smashed Indian time to hell!”

The Oscars will be ‘big’ but possibly ‘bad’

Littlefeather said they laughed like old friends and talked for an hour and then continued to talk regularly over the following weeks and months.

“It was not about cinema and not about the industry as such. It was only about our common interests in the Native American stereotype.”

At the time, she was preparing reports for the US Federal Communications Commission on Indigenous people on screen—about how kids “get the wrong idea of ​​who we really are.”

As she continued her work for the next year, they continued their conversations.

“I never talked to anyone about talking to Marlon Brando. I carefully hid it,” she said.

And then came that fateful weekend of the Oscars. He called her on Saturday and asked her to represent him at the ceremony.

“And I said to him, ‘When is that?’ she laughed. “That question seemed reasonable to me.”

The ceremony, held on a Tuesday of the same year, took place just three days later. Brando told her that it would be serious, but it could also be bad for her.

“I said if it helps the Native American Indians, yes, I’ll do anything.”

Littlefeather, who was seen here in 1974, says that after the Oscars, she was practically not allowed into Hollywood. She continued her activities as an activist and became a healer. (Presented by Sachin Littlefeather)

Avoiding arrest

But the question was not only what she would say, but also what she would wear. She told him she had Levi’s and a top—or traditional buckskin dress. Here it is.

“In a way, you could say he chose my outfit.”

As for the speech, Littlefeather says Brando gave her about eight pages, hastily typed by his secretary just an hour before the Oscars ended.

“The only chance I had was by the light of a flashlight in the car.”

Brando gave Littlefeather and his secretary two tickets to the ceremony; his nephew, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, drove them to the site.

The security service was a bit skeptical.

They explained who they were, showed the tickets, but the guards called the show’s producer, Howard Koch.

He confirmed that Brando didn’t show up and agreed to let them in – even let Little Feather have his say if Brando won. But he took one look at the eight pages in her hand and said no way.

“He said, ‘I’ll give you 60 seconds or less.’ If she leaves, he tells her, he will arrest her, handcuff her and put her in jail.

“And he pointed to policemen who would do just that.”

Littlefeather told Brando that she would do anything to help the Native American Indians, even if it meant she would suffer for it. (Presented by Sachin Littlefeather)

That’s why what Littlefeather eventually said wasn’t scripted—few people knew about it.

She heard cheers and commotion backstage as an enraged John Wayne tried to stop her. “He had to be held by six guards,” Littlefeather said of the incident, which show director Marty Pasetta recalled in the same way years later.

WATCH | Sasin Littlefeather’s apology 50 years later: The Academy apologizes to the Indigenous woman who denied Marlon Brando an Oscar for his sake. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized to Sachin Littlefeather for how she was treated when she turned down Marlon Brando in 1973 on his behalf. Brando invited Littlefeather, an Apache and Yaqui actress and activist, to take the opportunity to talk about the portrayal of indigenous peoples in Hollywood films.

Brando himself later told talk show host Dick Cavett that he was “mortified” that she was booed, although he believed the anger was directed at him.

“I was very happy that she had the opportunity to say what she did,” he said.

“I don’t think people in general are aware of what the film industry has done to American Indians… Indian children see Indians portrayed as wild, ugly, vile, vicious, treacherous, drunk. They only grow in a negative way. on their own, and it lasts a lifetime.”

WATCH | Brando says Oscar audiences just didn’t want Littleper to be there:

Littlefeather also mentioned the Occupation of Wounded Knee, a standoff between the American Indian Movement and US officials in South Dakota that was taking place at the time. Oglala Sioux elders, dissatisfied with the local tribal government, occupied the village that was the site of the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee. Members of the American Indian Movement arrived to support and draw attention to the mistreatment of indigenous peoples by federal and local governments. The FBI and US Marshals surrounded them, leading to a 71-day standoff.

Littlefeather says she was rejected by the Hollywood establishment after her performance at the Oscars, but she has no regrets.

“I was not pushed out. I was pushed out,” she said, explaining that while her acting life could have ended, she was able to move on to even more meaningful work.

“I knew that if you were telling the truth, the truth would last longer than forever,” she said. “I was ready to do this because I knew that my ancestors would be behind me, in front of me and surround me.”

Meeting with Mother Teresa

A few years later, she struck up another meaningful friendship.

After continuing her work in Native American health care, she co-founded the American Indian AIDS Institute in San Francisco in the 1980s.

“We knew our people were dying of AIDS,” she said, and that people like her were the only ones who were going to help them.

And so she asked Mother Teresa, who was already helping to house and treat AIDS patients in the city, to teach her how to do it.

Littlefeather became her student, went to Mass with her and marveled at the amount of positive energy in her little twisted body.

“She made me laugh with my stomach all the time,” she said.

Littlefeather (right) with Mother Teresa in an undated photograph from the 1980s Littlefeather asked a Catholic nun to help her learn how to care for AIDS patients. (Presented by Sachin Littlefeather)

Littlefeather is still a healer at 75, and on September 17, nearly 50 years after she won the Oscar, the Academy Museum will honor her with recognition. a whole evening of celebration and reading the official apology she received last month.

“And the answer I’m going to give will be on behalf of the indigenous people. Not just from myself,” Littlefeather said.

“Because we’ve had to make these apologies for many, many years, and that’s the premise on which I accept.”

Interview prepared by Kim Kashore.