How Bollywood star Aamir Khan brought his Hindi adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’ to life

In a new adaptation in Hindi Forrest Gumplife is not like a box of chocolates – it is like a box of golgappa, an Indian street food delicacy of tortillas, toppings and spiced water.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan – one of the world’s biggest movie stars – delivers a similar but distinct line about the popular snack as the film’s protagonist. Laal Singh Chaddaa faithful remake of the classic 1994 film starring Tom Hanks.

Khan, who considers the original one of his favorite films, said the new production came about “quite by accident” after speaking with fellow actor Atul Kulkarni.

“We discussed Forrest Gump and I said it’s one of my favorite films. And two weeks later he calls me and says that I wrote an adaptation for Forrest Gump,” the veteran actor told CBC News.

“Atul is not a writer,” said Khan, who plays the protagonist Laal from his student days to middle age. “And he wrote it in two weeks, and [it’s] adaptation Forrest Gump is a cult classic. So I didn’t have much hope for that.”

The resulting script lived up to Khan’s standards (known as “Mr. Perfectionist” in the Indian media) and the spirit of the original film: Laal Singh Chadda swaps Elvis Presley’s spinning hips for the open arms of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan; Vietnam for the Kargil War; and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company for Rupa Company, an Indian knitwear brand.

WATCH | Movie star Aamir Khan talks about the controversy surrounding his new film:

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Hindi Aamir Khan reveals how his new film Laal Singh Chadda was adapted from the 1994 film Forrest Gump, why it is being boycotted on social media and what Hollywood can learn from Indian cinema.

Like Forrest, Laal is a simple-minded person who cares deeply for his loved ones, especially his mother (Mona Singh) and his childhood friend and love Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Instead of forrest Gumpthe flower child of Jenny who is dying after years of drug abuse, Rupa is an aspiring actress stuck in a dangerous cycle of domestic violence.

He tells his life story, against the backdrop of important moments in Indian history such as the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the country’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, to a group of strangers on a train.

Critics call for a boycott

It took Khan eight years to acquire the rights to the film’s remake. Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddawhich was released worldwide on Thursday, became the target of a campaign to boycott the film after remarks made by Khan seven years ago resurfaced on social media.

Khan, who is a Muslim, said during a 2015 event that “intolerance” in India’s political climate is taking its toll on his family. He said it particularly affected his then-wife Kiran Rao.

“Kiran and I have lived in India all our lives. For the first time, she said, should we leave India? This is a terrible and serious statement from Kieran to me. She is afraid for her child,” Khan said. .

The comments were interpreted as anti-Hindu, especially by supporters of current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, which espouses a form of Hindu nationalism.

Khan was referring to increased violence against India’s religious minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs. The actor later explained that his words were taken out of context: “I love my country,” he said in 2016.

WATCH | trailer for Laal Singh ChaddaBollywood’s look at Forrest Gump:

During his interview with CBC News, Khan said that he and his contemporaries were used to the backlash.

“The thing is, there are so many films and so many celebrities being trolled,” he said, noting that there are active hashtags calling for a boycott of other Bollywood films and the Hindi film industry in general. “I think you know, we don’t react to all of this.”

“So while there are people who would like to boycott us… I hope that a larger percentage of people are people who would like to see the movie.”

American and Indian cinema can learn from each other

From left to right: Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa with Khan as the protagonist in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal’s lover, Rupa, is an aspiring actress caught in a dangerous cycle of domestic violence. (Paramount/Associated Press)

Laal Singh Chadda is almost a scene-by-scene remake Forrest Gump “Run, Laal, run!” Roopa shouts at several key moments – and this is not the first time Khan has made a film in Hindi for an Indian audience, with Hollywood in mind.

He starred in the 1995 film. Hello Aatankwho was inspired Godfather; In the same year, his film Akele Ham Akele Tum was released and was a loose adaptation Kramer vs. Kramer. 2008 Gagini based on the film by Christopher Nolan Souvenirs.

Khan says both American and Indian cinema – a term he prefers to Bollywood, which is a bit limited in that it refers to the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry – can learn from each other.

“I think Indian cinema has a lot to learn from American cinema, I think in terms of its storytelling language, in terms of its technical achievements,” Khan said. He said that the positive vibe and scale of Indian cinema could benefit other industries as well.

“Hope is a very important part of our lives, and it’s something that’s a very important ingredient in our films, in a way, besides the fact that most films are musicals. the story is a little larger than life.”

As Laal Singh Chadda releasing worldwide, including 350 screens in the UK, a record for an Indian film, Khan hopes the film will give unfamiliar audiences an insight into Indian history and culture.

“I would also like viewers from outside of India to see the beauty of the country. I think that’s something we … had the opportunity to demonstrate.”