How Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie made the NFL’s viral gender reveal for his best friend

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen and he’s ready to celebrate. He threw the football into the air, then shouted into the crowd.

He also wanted to join the dance, but stopped himself. He remembered that he would keep his promise to his best friend. He turned around and found the camera next to him.

“It’s a boy!” Mackenzie yelled into the camera. “It’s a boy!”

Back home in Miami, Nani Rivero, her boyfriend, Willie Dawkins, and their family and friends started their own celebration, watching the game at Mackenzie’s restaurant, La Traila Barbecue.

Their moment was captured on video by the Bills’ social media team, which quickly went viral after the game.

Rivero could only sum up his reaction in a few words.

“Super emotional,” Rivero told USA TODAY Sports this week.

“We don’t really know how Isaiah is going to do.”

‘This whole surprise is not working’

Heading into the Bills’ season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams, Rivero was concerned.

Mackenzie wanted to take care of the gender reveal and baby shower. Rivero and McKenzie grew up together. He watches her play softball like she still watches football. They consider each other as brothers. They were also recently roommates.

But she has reservations about Rivero giving him control.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a boy. I don’t know if I can trust you with that,'” Rivero said lightly. “He was like, ‘No, no, no, I have a great plan.'”

When Rivero called McKenzie before the game Thursday morning, he did not answer. She became anxious. Her friends and family wanted to know how he was going to deliver on his promise, so they knew when to capture the moment.

What is Mackenzie going to do? When is he going to do it?

McKenzie eventually touched base with Rivero.

“I was like, ‘OK, I need to know. Give me a hint.’ I was like, ‘This whole surprise is not working,'” Rivero said.

“And he said, ‘Right. I’m keeping it a surprise.

It almost didn’t happen

In the first half, McKenzie caught a pass and he mishandled another for a Rams interception. But there is no indication of gender.

There was also a small problem.

“I’m supposed to write boy on my shirt, and then lift my shirt up if I score,” McKenzie told USA TODAY Sports. “But I forgot to write on my shirt at the beginning of the game.”

After more awkward halftime, the Bills got to the 7-yard line midway through the third quarter.

“Honestly, I get more hype about the actual game,” Rivero said. “Exactly … they were at the goal line, and I saw him in the rotation. I was like, ‘OK, there it is.’

“I was hoping I’d get football, but it was too good to be true,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie slowly ran into his route of choice in front of two Rams defenders, then inbounded. Allen sent a fastball into McKenzie’s chest.

“When I scored, the first time the camera was in my face, I was free to celebrate my own work,” McKenzie said. “The second I saw the camera, I remembered.”

“It was really quiet in the restaurant,” Rivero said. “And once we heard the tiniest bit, it was a boy. That second, everyone went crazy.

“But honestly, it’s like he’s talking to everybody in the restaurant. So, it’s like the perfect, intimate kind of thing.

Rivero’s family and friends celebrated privately at a restaurant that night. Her sister already has two daughters and is happy to welcome a new baby boy into her family. A one-night stand leads to a heart-wrenching moment. And the Bills dominated the defending Super Bowl champions 31-10.

It’s not so dumb, after all

On the flight home from Los Angeles, McKenzie’s Bills teammates peppered him with questions and some criticism. He has a reputation as a jokester and they love messing with him too.

What is he shouting? Does he have a child? Did your friend come back home to watch it?

Some of them even thought it was a dumb idea for a gender reveal — until they saw the viral video.

“Everybody’s like, this is the dumbest thing ever,” McKenzie said with a laugh during his podcast, “The Isaiah McKenzie Show.”

More than raising her teammates, Mackenzie is happy that her best friend and her son will have this moment for the rest of their lives.

“It’s great. We grew up together, we’ve been around each other almost our whole lives. Because I do that, I’m happier for her than I am when I score a touchdown,” McKenzie said.

“I did it on stage and it was great how I did it. But it was great for her to have that memorable moment. When the baby is born, they have that memorable moment as well.

As for Rivero, she’s glad the conspiracy is over. Not knowing how the reveal is going to play out is bad. Imagine if McKenzie didn’t score.

“I guess we’ll never know” Mackenzie said on his Twitter accountBut the backup plan is Buffalo’s next game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

The gender reveal only strengthened their lifelong bond, and Rivero can’t wait for Uncle Isaiah to coach his son one day.

“He really likes to see happiness in other people,” she said.