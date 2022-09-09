New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Twenty-one years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, how are US schools still teaching the tragedy to students too young to remember?

Fox News Digital discovered that today’s teachers have different ways of teaching the next generation about that fateful day that one teacher described as “not current events but not yet ancient history.”

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum offers lesson plans for students in grades 3-12. Depending on the age of the students, some of the programs cover the threat of terrorism, how America has responded to attacks, and debates over national security and civil liberties.

Some of the featured lesson plans include, “Local Heroes,” “The International Fight Against Terrorism,” “American Concerns After 9/11,” “The Evolving Threat of Terrorism,” and “Balancing National Security and Civil Liberties.”

Christine Burns, who teaches history at Keith Country Day School in Illinois, said she likes to sign up for the museum’s oral histories before each anniversary. For example, last year, the program featured a fifth grader who attended the school where President Bush attended when his aide whispered in his ear that America was under attack.

Burns said she presents 9/11 “a little differently every year,” with more time for discussion during the milestone anniversary. But she said she continued to emphasize first-person accounts, including last year, on the 20th anniversary of the attack.

“I asked all the teachers to tell me where they were on 9/11, and the kids interviewed people in the community,” she said of last year’s lesson. “And we compared different perspectives to where people were that day or what happened because it was such a visceral thing and everyone who was there is kind of etched in your memory.”

The most impactful lessons, she said, are when she has her students share and compare their families’ experiences. Last year, she said she had a student whose father was a pilot and who remembered 9/11 “so vividly” because he had to ground his plane when it was attacked.

Burns also chose to explain the aftermath of the attacks, saying, “Why do we have to go through the TSA?” and to help her students “understand the broader context of security in our lives today.”

Daniel Buck, 6th grade English teacher and editor-in-chief of The Chalkboard Review, shares his own observations on 9/11 education. He finds that few schools take the time to highlight the bravery of 9/11 first responders.

“I don’t think schools are doing a particularly good or bad job at this,” Buck told Fox News Digital. “9/11 is at this interesting point where it’s not a current event, but it’s not yet ancient history either. It’s changing from being a living memory for students right now to something from the past. How schools deal with those two categories of information is different. That being said, schools should It really needs to be thought about. We can no longer assume that students know about it because they have some experience with it. They have to be taught about it.”

“In my own personal experience, at a previous school students marched up the stairs of the Twin Towers to the bleachers to represent the firefighters and researched individual firefighters who lost their lives,” he said. “That combination, marching as a time to reflect on the research they had done earlier, was a reflective experience. At another school I worked at, there was nothing formal. A handful of teachers took it upon themselves to teach about the event or related craft activities. , but they did it on their own. : done at will, no formal direction from administration.”

Some teachers, like Lauren Hetrick, replay the original September 11, 2001 news for their students. For her, the “TODAY” show is that day’s taping. She too Encourages students To hear the stories of victims’ families and first responders recorded by StoryCorps, the hope is that these stories will engage students more “seeing that I’m really involved in what we’re doing, seeing how much I care about it, how emotional I get.”

“I have to think very carefully about how much emotion I show when talking about 9/11,” Hetrick told Fox News Digital. “It’s important to tell my students how it affected me and so many other Americans, but I can’t help but be upset when students don’t respond in the same way. Over the years, many students have told me that a particular statement shared during a lesson stuck with them: ‘Every A generation has a 9/11 moment.’ That moment in the sense of an unexpected, massive event that imprints itself on your memory. You’ll remember where you were, who you were with, what you were wearing, how you felt before ‘it’ happened. I don’t have that kind of life-changing experience. To take, but it’s inevitable. For my grandfather, it was the attack on Pearl Harbor. For my parents, it was the assassination of President Kennedy.”

James E. Fury, a Wisconsin public school teacher, said getting history into the classroom is vital.

“Students need to know that America is unique in its commitment to world freedom and in viewing the 9/11 attacks as a direct strike on our ideals,” he told Fox News Digital. “Without knowing all this, I’m afraid the students don’t understand the significance of these events, beyond the vague notion that any great loss is cause for grief.”

Dozens of states have mandated 9/11 education in K-12 schools. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R. signed a bill in May that would require students to be taught about the attacks.

“September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America,” said Governor Ducey. “It shaped a generation, forever changing how we see the world, how the world sees us, and how we interact with each other. But the memory of that tragic day is indelible for many of us, the inevitable toll of time. We are now at a point where Arizonans of a certain age do not have a direct memory of the pain and anger we felt when terrorists attacked our country two decades ago, or the resolve and courage shown in the days that followed. For this reason, my office is committed to ensuring that the next generation of Arizonans will never forget what happened on September 11, 2001. Will work with educators and lawmakers to introduce, pass and sign legislation.”

“September 11, 2001 was a tragic day that Americans will never forget, and it is our duty to ensure that future generations always remember what happened,” said Christine Burton, a member of the State Board of Education. “We’re working hard to make sure that happens.”

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,996 people.