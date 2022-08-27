How an adopted ‘sisterhood’ uses PEI vacations to get together

“We had so many memories when we were younger, I just can’t imagine how we lose that connection,” says Olivia Mackenzie.

Sand between your toes, chilling roar of gentle waves rushing along your feet – these sensations are familiar to many visitors to Prince Edward Island.

But for one large, select family, these visits and feelings have become a cherished 15-year tradition that helps bring them together.

“Sand and water – I like the sound of the waves. You can even hear it at night when we go to bed,” said Olivia McKenzie, one of several foster girls around the age of 15 who help the family.

Most of them live in Nova Scotia. Every summer they come to PEI to spend time together and reflect on the long journey that took them from China to this place.

The daughters of these families call themselves “sisterhood”, although they are not related to each other by family ties.

PEI meetings not only attract a core group of five when other commitments don’t get in the way, but also close friends from British Columbia.

Charlotte, Ava, Sadie, Emily and Olivia were placed for adoption at the Guiping Social Welfare Institute in Guiping in southern China.

Though not biologically related, the members of the "sisterhood" adopted from Guiping, China have become each other's chosen family. PEI meetings not only attract a core group of five when other commitments don't get in the way, but also close friends from British Columbia.

“The sisterhood among us, compared to others, is that we don’t live together, but we have the same connection and relationship as your other siblings,” Ava Andrezik told CBC News.

“Special Moment”

All parents met through the same adoption agency in Halifax in 2004. They attended meetings together to find out how the adoption process would go.

Outside the meetings, parental relationships flourished.

You can tell that I’m still very emotional about it, because the fact that we were finally together changed our lives. — Lynn Andrecik

“That’s where we kind of got to know each other,” said Maria Carthy. “We went camping together that summer and kind of solidified our friendship and the idea that we want to stay connected.”

It took two years before they met their daughters in China, and this time of communication turned them from friends to family.

The families pictured with their newly adopted daughters, who were then 11 months old. (Presented by Lynn Andrezik)

“Over this two-year period, we became best friends. Definitely our chosen family,” said Lynn Andrezik, one of the moms.

In 2006, the parents went to a lottery hotel in Nanning – a city just over 200 kilometers west of Guiping – and finally saw their new daughters.

“It was a bit of a crazy scene with all these adults looking forward to their kids,” Carty said. “This is a special moment.”

In this room, seeing all the tears as her friends hugged their 11-month-old daughters, Andrezik knew they would not be able to separate the girls when they all returned home to Canada.

It may take some time to get this type of image right, but young women have all the time in the world for each other. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

“I still feel very emotional about it, because the fact that we were all finally together changed our lives. It just took us a long time to find each other and here we are,” she said. “It was important for us to keep them together, and, lo and behold, the parents developed a friendship that went far beyond just friends.”

This is how they started their tradition. In 2008, they traveled to Prince Edward Island, to Carthy’s husband’s family cottage, for a special retreat.

“They are there for you”

Walking along Chelton Beach, 15 minutes northwest of the Confederate Bridge, the sisters laugh as they try to get a proper photo of the jumps on the beach.

It’s harder than it looks, but that’s the vibe when they’re together.

“If we were busy all year, in the summer everyone could get together and just relax,” Ava said.

Not every family can make it every year—Charlotte had commitments this summer—but everyone does their best to make it to the island. They are sometimes joined by other British Columbian families they met through the adoption process. This year, two other daughters, Katie and Lily, made the trip from British Columbia to PEI.

They are proud and happy that they were able to remain so close after so many years.

PEI holds a special place in the hearts of girls. Here they channel their inner spirit of Anna of Green Gables. (Presented by Lynn Andrezik)

“There are a lot of bands that have adopted, but ours has remained a very close-knit and closer family,” Olivia said. “We do everything that ordinary sisters do. We share clothes and cosmetics and we constantly chat online or on the phone. [as well as] see everyone in person.

“These are people you can turn to for anything, and even though we don’t live together, for example, they are just like any other siblings and all — because you can turn to them for advice and support.” – Ava. said.

“In the days of recession and the days of rise, they are with you.”

“I just can’t imagine how we lose this connection”

The cottage is full of memorabilia that traces the sisterhood’s history: framed photographs of the children with Anne of Green Gables’ iconic pigtails; a large vase of collected sea glass, filled to the brim; José Chavez clip attached next to photos of daughters when they were no taller than a fence post.

It says: “For her, the ocean was more than a dream, it was a place where she needed to find herself.”

A cottage is not just a vacation. When they are together, this is home.

This is family.

“Whatever their families become when they grow up, maybe they will bring their families here to enjoy it long after we are gone,” Andrecik said.

“As we get older, finish school, and start getting married, and maybe all these milestones, [will] do we still keep in touch? I think we will definitely do it,” said Olivia.

“We had so many memories when we were younger, I just can’t imagine how we lose that connection.”