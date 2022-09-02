How all Premier League clubs have fared

Arsenal

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will regret their failure to increase the number of players in midfield or on the wings. They were unable to persuade Aston Villa to part ways with Douglas Louis within the deadline and requests for several wingers were not addressed. Their previous showcase work has been amazing, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko making an instant impact on the league leaders and Fabio Vieira full of hope. Perhaps the young player Marquinhos, signed from Sao Paulo, will now get his chance. Arsenal look stronger, but questions about their depth remain. Nick Ames

Aston Villa

What had seemed promising in early July, when Villa welcomed five new faces just in time for their Australian pre-season tour, was suddenly not so satisfying. A long-term injury to Diego Carlos left Villa looking for centre-back Jan Bednarek, who has fallen out of favor at Southampton. The arrival of Leander Dendoncker from the Wolves’ rivals will bolster their midfield, but early evidence suggests they haven’t made as much progress as they first seemed. Ben Fisher

Bournemouth

Testing and a low-key summer saw Scott Parker lose his job, but acting head coach Gary O’Neill, even if he was unlikely to repeat Parker’s words about the team being inadequate, insists Bournemouth are good enough to abandon it in order to survive. “I think we have enough to be competitive at this level,” O’Neill said. Marcus Tavernier looks like a smart addition, but it remains to be seen if Marcos Senesi and Jack Stevens will help bolster a defense that has sometimes been torn apart, especially in the Anfield defeat. bf

brentford

Until the very last day, the “Bees” tried to implement the ambitious transfer of Shakhtar striker Mykhailo Mudrik, a long-term goal, but could not persuade the Ukrainian club to part ways with him. But that would be the icing on the cake of a window that saw bustling business, with Keene Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard looking like convenient additions to the attack. Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey have bolstered defensive problem areas, and while the loss of Christian Eriksen was a disappointment, Thomas Frank thinks his team has balanced well. WHAT

Brighton

A test window, with three starting players leaving a team that performed so well last season, may cause concern for most managers, but not for Graham Potter. Brighton have signed Ecuadorian left-back Purvis Estupinan from Villarreal to replace Marc Cucurella and made a late move to Billy Gilmour from Chelsea, but the loss of Yves Bissum and Neil Maupe is likely to be made up for by the team’s existing players. Ed Aarons

Purvis Estupinyan has joined the Seagulls from Villarreal. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Chelsea

Todd Boly’s tumultuous first summer as Chelsea owner/head of recruitment/CEO was a real test, though how much they improved after spending the bulk of the £260m is open to question. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to London will at least give Thomas Tuchel a proven scorer, and Wesley Fofana’s seven-year deal has shown both him and Boli’s commitment to the long term. adviser

crystal palace

That Wilfried Zaha remains at Patrick Vieira’s team until at least January is a major victory this window, although the striker’s future after that remains in doubt given the status of his contract. Attempts to sign Conor Gallagher have always been unlikely given his Chelsea connections, and fans will be disappointed that Vieira has not bolstered his midfield following the arrival of Cheik Doucouré. adviser

Everton

Owner Farhad Moshiri asked to be tried at the end of the window in an open letter to fans on 14 July when Everton sold Richarlison and signed James Tarkowski for free. Subsequently, seven players arrived, several highly paid players left, and Chelsea’s lucrative pursuit of Anthony Gordon was met with resistance. A generally positive first window for director of football Kevin Thelwell, although concerns remain about Everton’s attacking power. Andy Hunter

Fulham

Marco Silva promised to add players by the deadline and Fulham managed to make four. Willian and Carlos Vinicius signed permanently, while Layvin Kurzawa and Dan James arrived on loan; it all adds depth, but Silva has to ensure his existing crop doesn’t get in the way of a bright start. From Fulham’s previous signings, João Paligna has made an instant impact in midfield, with Andreas Pereira showing signs of fulfilling his potential. Bernd Leno will be a solid asset in goal. James’s capture, after efforts to sign Justin Kluivert fell through, came as Manor Solomon suffered an injury after arriving on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. WHAT

Leeds

The jury may still be undecided on Jesse Marsh, but the Leeds manager has bought himself valuable time to confuse doubters with some stellar signings. USA attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronsohn has brought additional qualities to the department, while Colombian Luis Sinisterra is an exciting winger capable of filling the Rafinha-sized hole at Elland Road. Rasmus Christensen, Mark Roca and Tyler Adams are three other worthy additions. Despite the controversial move of Bamba Dieng from Marseille to provide attacking cover for Patrick Bamford who lost at the 11th hour, Marsh’s team looks much better balanced. Victor Horta, Leeds’ director of football, made good use of his extensive contact book…even if they weren’t interrupted by another striker. Louise Taylor

Rasmus Christensen enjoys a victory over Chelsea at Elland Road. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Leicester

On the final day of the window, Leicester made their first and only signing with Reims centre-back Wout Faes replacing Fofan. It has been a painful few months for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester, who seem to have fallen behind rivals who have strengthened squads. Perhaps the biggest disappointment was Leicester’s inability to get rid of the many minor players who inadvertently thwarted Rodgers’ hopes for a boost. Rogers had goals set and wanted a healthy shake-up, but he didn’t get any in the end. bf

Liverpool

The first challenge of the summer – Sadio Mane’s desire to leave – was met with decisive action in the form of a potential club-record signing with Darwin Nunes. Liverpool believed their incoming cases were completed before pre-season training began. Then injuries, many of which were concentrated in midfield, forced Jurgen Klopp to turn around due to the need for reinforcements. The second challenge of the summer proved much more difficult until Arthur Melo arrived from Juventus on the final day. OH

Manchester

Pep Guardiola has signed serious goal-eater Erling Haaland, England’s top midfielder Calvin Phillips, who even before his current injury could not have made it into the squad, and surprise arrival contender Julián Alvarez, silver medalist at the Under-17 World Cup. ball-winner Sergio Gómez and a 41st-match centre-back in Manuel Akanji: all this makes this the last hugely successful transfer window for the champions. Jamie Jackson

Erling Haaland with Julian Alvarez after a goal against Crystal Palace. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United

It was the summer that Frenkie de Jong joined Manchester United, which was never the case: Eric ten Hag’s No. 1 goal was tracked for four-plus months to no avail. A factor in not chasing Marko Arnautovic, a failed bid for Adrien Rabiot and Yourrien Timber’s preference to stay at Ajax, as well as the Dutch coach’s first window adorned with slapstick. But Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony, Casemiro, Tyrell Malasia and Martin Dubravka arrived. All is well that ends well? The coming months will show. JayJay

01:33 Anthony wants to ‘make history’ with Manchester United – video

Newcastle

Newcastle have evolved into a sensible and highly competent team under Eddie Howe, a transformation accelerated by the scale of the signings. So far, Nick Pope has shone in goal, Sven Botman has shown efficiency and potential as a centre-back, Matt Targett has proven to be a great left-back and the nearly £60m invested in Swedish striker Alexander Isak seems well spent. Sure, they could use another high-profile central midfielder, but Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth should be pleased with his first window at Tyneside. LT

Nottingham Forest

It all started quite sensibly with carefully selected players in keeping with the style of Steve Cooper, and ended, remarkably, with the signing of 21 players. Serge Aurier, a free agent, could still bring that number up to 22. Jesse Lingard showed up out of the blue, but everyone thought the deal was worth it. The loss to Newcastle on the first day changed the dynamic and a lot of experience was required, but at the same time Cooper got his way with Morgan Gibbs-White to leave a team full of youthful hopes, which was the original plan in the middle. June. Will Unwin

Jesse Lingard has joined the Nottingham Forest revolution. Photo: Carl Resin/Action Images/Reuters

Southampton

Early signs indicate that the Saints have done one of the best things in the unit. Armelle Bella-Kotchap, 20, one of the 10 new faces, made a big impression. Southampton’s new head of recruitment, Joe Shields, has approached his former club Manchester City to sign four young men: Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazuna and, on deadline, Sam Edosi and Juan Larios. Southampton’s faith in youngsters is not a trick, but a sincere one, so Jan Bednarek was allowed to leave for Aston Villa, while Jack Stevens, Oriol Romeu and Shane Long, who had served for a long time, left. Duhe Caleta-Car comes from Marseille with a great reputation and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be determined to improve upon her arrival on loan. Early in the window, another striker seemed logical, but Che Adams and Adam Armstrong jumped right into action. bf

Tottenham

The Spurs were unusually quiet on deadline day, but that’s because they were moving towards their targets with rare speed, completing their key trades by mid-July. The new boys brought quality, fitness and a lot of experience – and only Jed Spence is considered one of them for the future; signing a club, not signing Antonio Conte. It was a window for the fire of optimism. David Hytner

West Ham

Luxury box cost. David Moyes finally has an opponent for Michael Antonio in Gianluca Scamacchi, and the addition of playmaker Lucas Paqueta will make them fight more often. Although the manager didn’t get the extra linebacker he wanted, he was able to keep Declan Rice and his team looks stronger. DH

Wolves

It’s been a slow window for the Wolves, and it’s Bruno Lag’s responsibility to make sure his new toys settle in after a summer of change. Captain Conor Cody was allowed to leave for Everton after Lage switched to a four-man defense and although Nathan Collins did not settle the situation, none of Gonzalo Guedes, Matheus Nunez and Sasa Kaladzic signed for a total worth of around £80m , did not arrive at the start. season. The Gibbs-White package, which sold for £42.5 million, was too good to pass up. Lage is confident that his team will begin to flourish. bf