type here...
CANADA How a sustainable boat made the 14-month journey from...
CANADA

How a sustainable boat made the 14-month journey from Newfoundland to Norway – all alone

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


Members of a Norwegian NGO found a boat that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland in June 2021. (In the same boat/Facebook)

When Jason Burton lost his boat off the coast of Newfoundland last year, he thought it was gone forever.

He had no idea that the 21-foot skiff would be across the ocean, off the coast of Vega, Norway.

“Wow, she’s come a long way for herself,” Burton said in a recent interview.

In late June 2021, Burton towed the Osprey 210 from her home port of Lumsden to Conception Bay to fish for capelin.

“There was a bit of wind when we left, 25 knots or so, but it wasn’t that bad,” he said.

Burton and the other crew members of the longliner towing the smaller boat kept a close eye on it at first, but became less concerned when the wind died down as they crossed Trinity Bay.

“We said, ‘Ah, she’s all right there,'” he said.

About an hour later they checked the boat. It’s gone.

They searched but saw no sign of it. The wind picked up and they saw white caps on the oceans.

“Trinity Bay is famous for the southwest wind,” Burton said. “The wind picked up about 25 or 30 knots.”

Usually, according to Burton, he installed a lighthouse on the boat so that it would not get lost, but that day it flew out of his head.

Across the Atlantic

Burton reported the lost ship to the Coast Guard. A few days later he was called back and told that the crew on board the supply vessel had found the boat about 140 kilometers from Cape St. Francis, which itself is more than 60 kilometers from Trinity Bay, where the boat had gone adrift. .

The boat capsized and the supply vessel did not take her on board.

“I just thought it would just sink,” Burton said. “She floats upside down, but as soon as she turns to a vertical position, air will come out of her and she will disappear.”

Fourteen months later, the Norwegian NGO In the Same Boat found the capsized boat stranded on a rock off the coast of Vega Island.

WATCH: In the Same Boat members capsize Newfoundland boat stranded on rocks off Norway

A group collecting plastic waste off the coast of Norway has posted pictures of the boat on Canadian Facebook groups, hoping they can find the owner.

“We got a response from the Newfoundland owner and it was amazing to see how far this boat went,” said Rold Hogseth, a member of In the Same Boat. “We’ve never found anything this big from this distance before.”

The group had to wait two days for maximum tide before taking it off the cliff. Hogset said the boat could still float.

“It has to be a really good and strong structure,” he said.

New life?

Hogset said 80 to 90 percent of the waste In the Same Boat finds comes from the fishing industry, but most of it comes from Norway and its immediate neighbours. The exception is small plastics such as bottles, which come from all over the world.

A close-up of the bird symbol and words painted in green on the front of a white wrecked boat. The words say "Osprey 210" along with the serial number.

The same boat used information on board the boat to find its origin. Hogseth said that the boat was still floating, though in need of repair. (In the same boat/Facebook)

He said that if the organization had not found the boat, it would eventually break down and become microplastic. He said the story shows the far-reaching impact of ocean waste.

“It’s just one boat and we’re thinking of a lot of things big and small floating on the ocean. It’s pretty scary,” he said.

He said the organization plans to repair the boat, but it will not return to Newfoundland and Labrador. Burton, who had already bought another boat, said he was fine.

“If there was anyone out there who could bring her back to life, I would be very, very proud to see her back to life,” he said. “But if not, I think she’ll go to the grinder and see the end of her days.”

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Previous articleJudge names Raymond Deere special master over Donald Trump’s request to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
Next articleRapper Ice-T slams Los Angeles gang culture, calling LA a ‘dangerous place’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

Video shows an Edmonton police officer pushing a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

Fort Macleod County. Marco Van Huychenbos, 32,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie of Grande Prairie, Alta, sleeps along...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News