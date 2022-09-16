How a sustainable boat made the 14-month journey from Newfoundland to Norway – all alone

Members of a Norwegian NGO found a boat that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland in June 2021. (In the same boat/Facebook)

When Jason Burton lost his boat off the coast of Newfoundland last year, he thought it was gone forever.

He had no idea that the 21-foot skiff would be across the ocean, off the coast of Vega, Norway.

“Wow, she’s come a long way for herself,” Burton said in a recent interview.

In late June 2021, Burton towed the Osprey 210 from her home port of Lumsden to Conception Bay to fish for capelin.

“There was a bit of wind when we left, 25 knots or so, but it wasn’t that bad,” he said.

Burton and the other crew members of the longliner towing the smaller boat kept a close eye on it at first, but became less concerned when the wind died down as they crossed Trinity Bay.

“We said, ‘Ah, she’s all right there,'” he said.

About an hour later they checked the boat. It’s gone.

They searched but saw no sign of it. The wind picked up and they saw white caps on the oceans.

“Trinity Bay is famous for the southwest wind,” Burton said. “The wind picked up about 25 or 30 knots.”

Usually, according to Burton, he installed a lighthouse on the boat so that it would not get lost, but that day it flew out of his head.

Across the Atlantic

Burton reported the lost ship to the Coast Guard. A few days later he was called back and told that the crew on board the supply vessel had found the boat about 140 kilometers from Cape St. Francis, which itself is more than 60 kilometers from Trinity Bay, where the boat had gone adrift. .

The boat capsized and the supply vessel did not take her on board.

“I just thought it would just sink,” Burton said. “She floats upside down, but as soon as she turns to a vertical position, air will come out of her and she will disappear.”

Fourteen months later, the Norwegian NGO In the Same Boat found the capsized boat stranded on a rock off the coast of Vega Island.

WATCH: In the Same Boat members capsize Newfoundland boat stranded on rocks off Norway

A group collecting plastic waste off the coast of Norway has posted pictures of the boat on Canadian Facebook groups, hoping they can find the owner.

“We got a response from the Newfoundland owner and it was amazing to see how far this boat went,” said Rold Hogseth, a member of In the Same Boat. “We’ve never found anything this big from this distance before.”

The group had to wait two days for maximum tide before taking it off the cliff. Hogset said the boat could still float.

“It has to be a really good and strong structure,” he said.

New life?

Hogset said 80 to 90 percent of the waste In the Same Boat finds comes from the fishing industry, but most of it comes from Norway and its immediate neighbours. The exception is small plastics such as bottles, which come from all over the world.

The same boat used information on board the boat to find its origin. Hogseth said that the boat was still floating, though in need of repair. (In the same boat/Facebook)

He said that if the organization had not found the boat, it would eventually break down and become microplastic. He said the story shows the far-reaching impact of ocean waste.

“It’s just one boat and we’re thinking of a lot of things big and small floating on the ocean. It’s pretty scary,” he said.

He said the organization plans to repair the boat, but it will not return to Newfoundland and Labrador. Burton, who had already bought another boat, said he was fine.

“If there was anyone out there who could bring her back to life, I would be very, very proud to see her back to life,” he said. “But if not, I think she’ll go to the grinder and see the end of her days.”