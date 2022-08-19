type here...
How a History Teacher and 13 Black Students Shaped the Civil Rights Movement

Civil rights leader Clara Looper poses with a photo from her scrapbooks at a community center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, August 1983.

Civil rights leader Clara Looper poses with a photo from her scrapbooks at a community center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, August 1983.

Sixty-four years ago on a Friday, 13 black students sat at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Oklahoma City, shaping the course of the civil rights movement.

Other sit-ins, such as the Four Black College protest at Woolworth’s in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 1, 1960, were better known in connection with the fight to end segregation.

But 17 months earlier, on August 19, 1958, Clara Looper, an Oklahoma City history teacher and advisor to the NAACP Youth Council, led a group of junior high school students to Katz’s pharmacy. Eleven-year-old Marilyn Luper Hildreth, her eldest daughter, was one of them. She spoke to NPR about her memories of that day.

“When we sat down, they asked us what we wanted and we told them we wanted to be served, and they informed us they weren’t serving colored people,” Hildreth said. “So we just sat there until they decided to serve us.”

On Luper’s advice, students remained seated and silent, even as white clients yelled, swore, and spat at them.

“When people spat on us, our duty was to turn our heads and keep our cool,” Hildreth said.

After three consecutive days of action, Katz Pharmacy served 13 black children and integrated a lunch counter.

The 11-year-old girl came up with this idea while traveling north.

Hildreth didn’t just participate in the sit-in, she initiated it. The idea came to her during an educational trip to New York with her mother.

Looper performed her role as NAACP Youth Council Counselor one year when she took several students to New York to put on a play she had written, Brother President.

“In many ways, I think my mother was a genius,” Hildreth said. “She planned for us to take the northern route, and you have to understand that Oklahoma had some of the most segregated laws in their books.”

For many students, this was the first time they had left Oklahoma. In the South, because of the laws of Jim Crow, they first encountered restaurant and hotel service.

“As Harriet Tubman would say, ‘A little freedom is a dangerous thing,’” Hildreth said.

Hildreth wanted the same treatment in her home state.

“We were at a meeting of the NAACP Youth Council, and I suggested that we go to the Katz Pharmacy and sit there until we were served,” she said.

That is exactly what they did.


Civil rights activist Marilyn Luper Hildreth (left) and her mother Clara Luper watch former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony from the NAACP Freedom Center in Oklahoma City in January 2009.

Civil rights activist Marilyn Luper Hildreth (left) and her mother Clara Luper watch former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony from the NAACP Freedom Center in Oklahoma City in January 2009.

Oklahoma Remembers Luper’s Legacy

Clara Luper’s success sparked a series of sit-ins and marches throughout Oklahoma, and she quickly became a well-known civil rights activist, ran for the U.S. Senate, and continued to teach. Residents of the state call her the mother of the Oklahoma civil rights movement.

She campaigned for human rights and racial equality until her death in 2011, but her contributions to the civil rights movement were rarely acknowledged or acknowledged—until now. Last year, Oklahoma City launched freedom partyan annual three-day celebration honoring Luper and the legacy of the Katz drugstore sit-in.

“We’re going to make sure the story reflects what we did here in Oklahoma City,” Hildreth said.

Eleven of the 13 children who sat behind the counter 64 years ago are alive today and continue to tell Luper’s story. Hildreth said she was confident that one day her mother would be more widely recognized.

“She kept saying, ‘I want you to believe in the sun when the sun didn’t shine, and believe in the rain when it wasn’t raining, and believe in a God we’ve never seen,'” she said. she would like to be remembered.”

