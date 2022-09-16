type here...
CANADA Hovercraft plans to carry passengers between Toronto and Niagara...
CANADA

Hovercraft plans to carry passengers between Toronto and Niagara in 30 minutes

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


The Hoverlink hovercraft is scheduled to begin traveling between Port Weller in St. Catherines and Ontario Place in Toronto in just 30 minutes starting in the summer of 2023. (Hoverlink Ontario Inc.)

The new hovercraft could cut travel time between Toronto and the Niagara region by up to 30 minutes.

Hoverlink Ontario Inc. announced that they have entered the final stages of approval for the Golden Horseshoe high-speed hovercraft service. The first of its kind in North America.

The hovercraft, scheduled to begin next summer, will travel across Lake Ontario between Ontario Place in downtown Toronto and Port Weller in St. Catharines, Ontario. The trip by car or train can take about two hours.

“What this means for families across our country is potentially a game-changer,” said Michael “Pinball” Clemons, Hoverlink’s chief government relations officer and former Toronto Argonauts star.

“This is a rapid transit solution for Golden Horseshoe and is now being said by many to be a game changer,” said Chris Morga, CEO and founder of Hoverlink Ontario Inc.

The company said the service will make 48 trips each day, carrying up to 180 passengers on each trip. The hovercraft is designed to operate on land, water and ice, making it available for travel all year round.

Tickets are expected to cost $25 to $30 one way and $50 to $60 round trip.

View of a map of Lake Ontario showing the route the new hovercraft plans to take between Port Weller in St. Catherines and the Ontario Place Wharf in Toronto. This indicates that the route will take approximately 30 minutes over water.

The Hoverline hovercraft plans to cover the 40 to 48 km distance between Port Weller in St. Catherines and the Ontario Place wharf in Toronto in about 30 minutes. (Hoverlink Ontario Inc.)

But why is there currently no transport across Lake Ontario?

Spirit of Ontario 1, a high-speed ferry company offering trips from Toronto to Rochester, New York, attempted to operate a fleet across Lake Ontario in 2004. However, the company only lasted two seasons before succumbing to financial constraints.

“I think the real difference is in the craft itself,” Clemons said.

Significant advances in hovercraft technology have made it possible to safely travel across Lake Ontario year-round, Clemons said.

“We wanted to create the safest and most environmentally friendly option.”

Niagara Mayor Jim Diodati believes now is the right time to launch such a project.

“This is a new technology, a new time, there is more work now than ever,” he said. “The idea of ​​connecting Toronto and the Niagara region, which is already a playground, is clear.”

Hoverlink said the hovercraft will become an alternative mode of transport as it will limit the number of cars traveling on QEW. In addition, the hovercraft will leave little to no trace and will not harm the coastline.

Previous articleAG Moody says Florida, Texas border crisis for Democrats: ‘They should see what’s going on’
Next articleThe American Legion Turns 103: A Brief History of the Organization Formed to Aid WWI Veterans

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

Video shows an Edmonton police officer pushing a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

Fort Macleod County. Marco Van Huychenbos, 32,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie of Grande Prairie, Alta, sleeps along...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News