Hovercraft plans to carry passengers between Toronto and Niagara in 30 minutes

The new hovercraft could cut travel time between Toronto and the Niagara region by up to 30 minutes.

Hoverlink Ontario Inc. announced that they have entered the final stages of approval for the Golden Horseshoe high-speed hovercraft service. The first of its kind in North America.

The hovercraft, scheduled to begin next summer, will travel across Lake Ontario between Ontario Place in downtown Toronto and Port Weller in St. Catharines, Ontario. The trip by car or train can take about two hours.

“What this means for families across our country is potentially a game-changer,” said Michael “Pinball” Clemons, Hoverlink’s chief government relations officer and former Toronto Argonauts star.

“This is a rapid transit solution for Golden Horseshoe and is now being said by many to be a game changer,” said Chris Morga, CEO and founder of Hoverlink Ontario Inc.

The company said the service will make 48 trips each day, carrying up to 180 passengers on each trip. The hovercraft is designed to operate on land, water and ice, making it available for travel all year round.

Tickets are expected to cost $25 to $30 one way and $50 to $60 round trip.

The Hoverline hovercraft plans to cover the 40 to 48 km distance between Port Weller in St. Catherines and the Ontario Place wharf in Toronto in about 30 minutes. (Hoverlink Ontario Inc.)

But why is there currently no transport across Lake Ontario?

Spirit of Ontario 1, a high-speed ferry company offering trips from Toronto to Rochester, New York, attempted to operate a fleet across Lake Ontario in 2004. However, the company only lasted two seasons before succumbing to financial constraints.

“I think the real difference is in the craft itself,” Clemons said.

Significant advances in hovercraft technology have made it possible to safely travel across Lake Ontario year-round, Clemons said.

“We wanted to create the safest and most environmentally friendly option.”

Niagara Mayor Jim Diodati believes now is the right time to launch such a project.

“This is a new technology, a new time, there is more work now than ever,” he said. “The idea of ​​connecting Toronto and the Niagara region, which is already a playground, is clear.”

Hoverlink said the hovercraft will become an alternative mode of transport as it will limit the number of cars traveling on QEW. In addition, the hovercraft will leave little to no trace and will not harm the coastline.