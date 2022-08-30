New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two sisters were shot Monday night in Houston, killing one and sending the other to the hospital before the suspected shooter shot himself, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The two women who were shot have been identified as Redha Syed (18) and 20-year-old Mahenur Syed.

Reda Syed was declared dead on the spot.

The women may have had an argument with the man before the shooting, officials said. He allegedly shot them and fled in the vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said a possible suspect was located by deputies.

He said he was sitting in a car parked outside a grocery store when he shot himself. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured or their weapons fired, Gonzalez said.