Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III reveals leukemia diagnosis, likely to miss 2022 season

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III revealed his recent leukemia diagnosis Sunday and said he expects to miss the 2022 season as he focuses on treatment and recovery.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (acute promyelocytic leukemia), a highly curable form of leukemia,” Metchie, 22, says. said in a statement Posted on the Texans Twitter account. “I am currently receiving great medical care, in good spirits and I hope to recover in the next period. As a result of this diagnosis, I will not be able to play football this season.

“My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I can’t wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchi was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, no. 44 taken with total selection. He starred at Alabama, where he caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 games for the Crimson Tide.

New Deal:Lamar Jackson bet on himself, now Ravens must pay | opinion

Metchi was already dealing with another medical problem, which he suffered A torn anterior cruciate ligament In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 on December 4, 2021. Metchie caught six passes for 97 yards and a score in the first half before going down with the injury.

A native of Brompton, Ontario, Canada, Metchie was diagnosed with a slightly enlarged heart in high school, but was later cleared to play football. He’s expected to bring an infusion of speed and athleticism to a rebuilding Texans roster and is vying for a starting spot on Houston’s offense.

Houston has faced similar adversity before, as former offensive lineman David Quesenberry underwent treatment in 2014 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T lymphoblastic lymphoma.



