A suspected burglar who was recently caught on video shirtless during a burglary in Houston is being sought in connection with several robberies.

The unidentified man was seen walking around a drugstore wearing a shirtless mask on August 19, the Houston Police Department said. He allegedly walked up to the front counter and pulled out a knife before demanding money from the cash register.

Police said he had tattoos all over his body. He fled in a white Hyundai SUV.

A suspected robbery suspect in Houston was spotted shirtless while robbing a drugstore recently, police said.

(Houston Police Department)

Before that robbery, he tried to rob another drugstore but an employee yelled for help, police said.

Investigators believe he is also responsible for a total of six robberies since February 17. Police said he used a knife in all of those robberies, not a rifle.

He was described as 40 to 45 years old, six feet tall and weighing 230 to 260 pounds.

