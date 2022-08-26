New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A suspected burglar who was recently caught on video shirtless during a burglary in Houston is being sought in connection with several robberies.

The unidentified man was seen walking around a drugstore wearing a shirtless mask on August 19, the Houston Police Department said. He allegedly walked up to the front counter and pulled out a knife before demanding money from the cash register.

Police said he had tattoos all over his body. He fled in a white Hyundai SUV.

Before that robbery, he tried to rob another drugstore but an employee yelled for help, police said.

Investigators believe he is also responsible for a total of six robberies since February 17. Police said he used a knife in all of those robberies, not a rifle.

He was described as 40 to 45 years old, six feet tall and weighing 230 to 260 pounds.