A Texas woman was shot while in a car parked outside a Houston convenience store earlier this week, police said.

The 25-year-old female victim was in the driver’s seat of her parked car Tuesday night with a 27-year-old male, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said in a press release Wednesday. They were in front of a convenience store off Scottcrest Drive in Houston when a masked suspect approached, police said.

The suspect, who was also wearing a dark-colored hoodie, walked around the back of the vehicle to the driver’s side door and opened fire, HPD said. He then fled on Scottcrest, when he got into a red or maroon car with a missing rear bumper, police said.

Paramedics were unable to save the woman, whose identity was not immediately released. Her passenger suffered a cut but was otherwise fine, police said.

Police described the suspect as a tall man with a “slim build” who was wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the crime to call them