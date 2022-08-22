New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 50-year-old Houston man has been arrested after abducting a 3-year-old girl from her family’s apartment and checking into a nearby hotel with her, police announced.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finer said at a news conference that the girl, Lynsey Gitty, was taken to a local hospital, but appeared to be OK.

Her parents went to bed around eleven o’clock on Saturday night. When he woke up around 5 am on Sunday, the door to his apartment was locked and Gitti was missing.

Police immediately responded to the apartment complex and spoke with a resident who said they saw the suspect with the missing child.

An Amber Alert was issued for Guity and the suspect, 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, who was driving the Nissan Sentra. The car was spotted around 2pm at a hotel just a mile and a half from the apartment complex.

“Management notified officers that they rented a room to the suspect at approximately 7:30 p.m.,” Finer said Sunday.

Officers knocked on the door of the room where the suspect was staying and got no answer, so they forced entry, where they found the suspect and the girl.

“He put up a little resistance before they took him into custody, but no one was injured,” Finner said.

Police do not believe there is a connection between the suspect and Giti but are still investigating the abduction. Holman is currently in custody. It was not immediately clear what charges he would face.