A murder suspect has been charged with fatally shooting a Texas man who approached him to break into his car — all while he was on a felony bond.

Jerel R. Banks, 21, is suspected of tampering with evidence and murder related to the June 30 shooting of Blake Deon Davenport in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said Wednesday.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex and found Davenport with multiple gunshot wounds. Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to detectives, the deceased victim confronted Banks, who he suspected of breaking into his car twice. Police say the suspect shot Davenport after an argument.

That’s when Davenport’s girlfriend shot the suspect with her own gun, police say. Banks allegedly fled while shooting Davenport’s girlfriend, who was hit in the leg and is being treated at the hospital.

Banks was arrested without incident last Friday. A press release from the Houston Police Department did not disclose why Banks is on felony bond.