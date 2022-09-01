New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The teenage suspect who shot two sisters outside Houston, before killing himself, opened fire on the pair when they met with him to discuss inappropriate comments he had made to one of them earlier, authorities said Wednesday.

Walker J. Poretto, 19, was found Tuesday in nearby Montgomery County and shot to death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The firing took place around 7:30 pm. The two women who were shot have been identified as Redha Syed (18) and 20-year-old Mahenur Syed.

Reda Syed was declared dead on the spot. Gonzalez said Poretto was dating a girl.

“He possibly made some inappropriate comments about another sister and they wanted to meet with him to discuss it and he started shooting,” Gonzalez tweeted.

After the shooting, authorities began searching for the suspect when they encountered Poretto in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston.

“As investigators approached his vehicle, he fatally shot himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.