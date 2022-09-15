New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation that says only Congress — not the White House — can reclassify the employment status of federal workers, in a vote aimed at preemptively protecting the federal workforce from President Donald Trump’s return.

Democrats called for the Preventing a Patronage System Act just weeks after reports that Trump would renew his push to make more federal workers accountable to politicians, a continuation of the “drain the swamp” theme from his victorious election in 2016.

Before Trump left office, he created a new Schedule F for tens of thousands of federal workers, making them at-will employees and easier to fire. President Biden rescinded that order, but Democrats called for his legislation this week to protect against any White House attempt to move federal workers again.

“Employees transferred to Schedule F would be stripped of workplace protections and turned into at-will employees,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., on the House floor in support of Democrats’ restrictions. Said. “Had the order been fully implemented, it would have harmed tens of thousands of federal employees.”

Democrats scramble to protect federal workers ahead of midterms, with Trump likely to return in 2024

Democrats have made it clear that they are especially worried about Trump’s comeback. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who sponsored the bill, said Trump wants to “seize the reins of the federal government” and fire thousands of federal employees who disagree with him.

“Blind loyalty and ideological purity tests should not determine who we trust to secure our nation’s borders, strengthen federal IT systems, care for seniors and veterans, fight public health threats, or respond to natural disasters,” he said.

Republicans argue that the next Republican who wins the White House doesn’t need to fight a hostile federal bureaucracy, as Trump did.

“We should all be in favor of policies that make it easier to fire civil servants who refuse to follow the will of the voters,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said during floor debate. “Trump’s executive order did just that.”

“We need to be able to deal with poor performers in the federal government, and we want our Democrat friends to protect them and make federal workers a protected class,” said Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga. “That’s absolute madness.”

“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle want to preserve bureaucracy and override the will of the people so that this town can decide the well-being of the American people,” added Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. “It’s about power, it’s about gaining power among bureaucrats.”

Democrats argue that there are already policies in place to fire underperforming federal employees, and Republicans are looking to return to a system corrupted decades ago, where the winning political party can reward itself by stocking the government with friends and allies.

Democratic arguments carried easily in the Democratic-led House — it passed in a 225-204 vote that saw just six Republicans support the bill, along with every Democrat. The bill now moves to the Senate.