House members will return to Washington on Friday to vote on the $739 billion tax, climate and health care bill that tops President Biden’s domestic agenda, but all eyes are on the Democratic Party’s far-left lawmakers.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to advance the legislation despite widespread GOP opposition. Because of the slim Democratic majority, Pelosi can only afford four defections from her caucus in any given vote before relying on GOP support.

For now, it’s uncertain whether the legislation will clear that threshold, given the silence of many high-profile progressive Democrats.

While many left-leaning lawmakers are expected to support the legislation, some have criticized it as too friendly to the fossil fuel industry. Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., slammed the bill in a marathon voting session last week for not going far enough to combat climate change.

“This bill, as currently written, is a huge giveaway to the fossil fuel industry,” Sanders said. “This is a slap in the face to the communities that are fighting to protect themselves from dirty fossil fuels .”

Sanders ultimately ended up voting for the bill after his efforts to amend the bill to prevent subsidies from going to energy companies were defeated. Support from his top allies in the cadre of six left-wing legislators, known as the “squad”, is scant.

So far, three members of the “squad” — Reps. Jamal Bowman of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts — have endorsed the legislation. The rest remained silent on the bill.

Last year, the squad nearly gutted Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill on climate issues. The bill would have failed in the House without the support of 13 moderate Republicans.

Many Democrats worry that members of the squad could sink the bill if they join at least one or two moderate Democrats.

Such fears are over Friday’s vote. Failure is by no means guaranteed, especially after a prominent moderate Democrat threw his weight behind the bill Thursday.

“No bill is perfect,” Rep. said Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. “However, it is our duty as legislators to rise above compromise, mediocrity and partisan politics to make meaningful and balanced change.”

Cuellar and another Texas Democrat previously expressed concern about including a fee on methane emissions in the bill. His decision to back out came during the vote after other high-profile holdouts began falling in line.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., joined several other leaders of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition in announcing his support for the bill on Monday. Schrader, who lost his bid for re-election this year to a more progressive primary challenger, is considered a potential no-vote by health care lobbyists.

Oregon lawmakers previously expressed concern about allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, a key provision in the Manchin-Schumer bill. He recently clashed with Pelosi on gun control measures like banning assault weapons.

“We have a laser focus on solving our nation’s major economic, energy and climate issues for future generations and will move swiftly to send this bill to the president’s desk,” Schrader said in a joint statement with other Blue Dog leaders.

Because of widespread GOP opposition, Democrats can’t bank on any House Republicans helping pass the bill.

The 15% minimum corporate tax hike proposed by Republicans in the bill, which is estimated to cost $739 billion over the next decade, would be harmful to businesses at a time when the economy is in a tailspin. Depression.

“The Democrats’ partisan spending plan is a direct attack on Main Street America and appeals to far-left climate activists at the expense of entrepreneurs and job creators,” said Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

“Every taxpayer should be outraged at this partisan process and reckless government spending that is accelerating the inflationary crisis and hurting the pocketbooks of every American household.”

Republicans also blamed the bill’s $339 billion investment in climate change mitigation, which the White House says will reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

“This is a power grab in the name of climate change,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. “This is a tax and spending bill at a time when we can least afford it.”

Much of the GOP criticism in recent days has centered around the bill A $124 billion investment in the IRS. Republicans say the money will go toward hiring 87,000 new IRS agents.

“The IRS already disproportionately goes after rural areas, farmers, red states and low-income earners,” said Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson, who, as GOP chief deputy whip, is working to oppose every House Republican bill.

“Supercharging the agency by doubling the size of the workforce … is a direct attack on hard-working Americans.”

The Schumer-Manchin bill passed the Senate last week along party lines. The move comes after months of back-and-forth negotiations between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

An early version of the bill, known as Build Back Better, stalled last year amid Manchin’s fears that it would exacerbate inflation. The West Virginia Democrat changed course this year after getting enough concessions from Schumer and reducing the bill from its initial $3.5 trillion price tag.

If successful in the House, the legislation would be a major victory for Biden. In addition to helping the president meet his climate goals, the legislation also allows Medicare to negotiate the price of some directly-saving prescription drugs and expand Obamacare subsidies.