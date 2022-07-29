New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: The House Republican Conference on Friday will unveil an ambitious blueprint for policies that will secure the beleaguered southern border — including boosting physical infrastructure and closing asylum loopholes — if the GOP takes back control of the chamber next year.

The American Security Task Force was created last year by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Organized by John Katko, RNY – more than meets the eye. 1.7 million migrant encounters in FY 2021 and more than 200,000 migrant encounters per month since March.

frameworkFirst obtained by Fox News Digital, it includes policy proposals that Republicans could pass in the House if they hold a majority next year after the November midterms.

Katko, the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, said in an interview with Fox that the porous border is a major security problem — pointing to an increase in overdoses due to fentanyl and suspected terrorists trying to sneak into the United States.

DC mayor’s call for National Guard to combat migrant ‘crisis’ sparks ire from border officials

“We have very serious security issues at the border, people from 160 different countries coming across the border, and it’s not just a Mexican and Northern Triangle problem, it’s a worldwide problem where people are being exploited,” he said. “It’s something that’s really worrisome. So everything we’ve done here has that theme and the theme of, ‘We’ve got to stop this.’ We can turn it around and we’ve got to do better.”

Leading the policy rollout is legislation requiring the federal government to continue construction of a Trump-era border wall. The nearly 500-mile project was built under the Trump administration, but the Biden administration immediately halted it. This has led to a situation where there are yawning gaps in the barrier through which immigrants flow into the US

That legislation would modernize Customs and Border Protection (CBP) technology at the northern and southern borders, as well as increase staffing for the agency. It also increases funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for internal enforcement.

Republicans have also proposed expanding powers such as the Title 42 public health order — which was used to deport more immigrants at the southern border in response to the Covid-19 pandemic — that would allow immediate return to stop the flow of immigrants and property. Fentanyl and other drugs into the country.

Mayorkas claims southern border ‘is secure’ as historic migration crisis rages

Beyond broader security measures, the Republican blueprint also sees broader asylum overhaul. Immigration groups and border officials have long argued that closing loopholes and other asylum rules is as important as security measures — how many migrants seek Border Patrol agents and are released into the US.

The Republican blueprint wants to restore the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which was ended by President Biden, forced migrants to stay in Mexico rather than be released into the US while they waited for their asylum claims to be heard.

The platform calls for reforms to prevent the movement of unaccompanied children across the border and to end the “abuse” of parole authority — a term used on occasion, but used by the Biden administration. To release a significant number of migrants inward.

The package also includes measures that would mandate e-Verify — something Republicans have sought for years — ensure illegal immigrants can’t access government benefits like Social Security and increase penalties for overstaying visas.

“Every part of what we’re doing is important, whether it’s building physical barriers, whether it’s providing more funding to ICE, making sure employers are using E-Verify, ending parole abuse, it all contributes to a safer country,” Katko told Fox.

“And what’s important about that is if the bad guys understand that we’re going to enforce laws and we’re going to put programs in place to ensure the gaming of the system that’s going on now, then they’re not going to advertise to people to come to the border because they can’t cross them and they can’t make billions of dollars a month.,” He he said.

Katko said the task force is working “hand-in-glove” with Border Patrol agents, and lawmakers have made multiple visits to the border to find out which agents they say are needed to secure the border. The Biden administration says the border is secure.

As a result, the platform won the endorsement of the CBP union — which called the policies “desperately needed.”

REPS. Comer, Stefanik Push Migrant releases for NGOS funding to Mallorcas

The National Border Patrol Council said in a statement that it strongly supports these solutions as we are currently witnessing unprecedented public safety and public health crises that are a direct result of the Biden administration’s radical open borders policies.

“This Democratic-controlled Congress has completely and utterly failed the American people, as record numbers of Americans die from drug overdoses and record numbers of people defy our laws without consequence and enter our country illegally, often undetected,” said NBPC President Brandon Judd. “This lawless and tragic loss of life cannot continue and we have the ability to do something about it.”

“The American Security Task Force Framework must be enacted as soon as possible, and we are proud to endorse these House Republican efforts,” he said.

It’s unclear which policies could win the support of Democrats in the House or Senate — and be signed into law by Biden. Democrats have often focused their attention on policies that would expand legal asylum pathways and grant a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants already in the country.

Katko is one of several Republicans who have ruled out any discussion of broader immigration reform until the border is fully secure.

“If you don’t secure the border, all this talk about immigration reform is useless,” he said. “So we have to secure the border first and then have the more difficult negotiations about immigration reform, which we have to have.”

In terms of the blueprint, Katko said, if Republicans take the House majority next year, they want to push hard to put the ball in the Biden administration’s court.

“I think we’re going to be very aggressive and I think the administration is going to have some options,” he said. “Do they want to spin their wheels for two years and do nothing, or do they want to work with the Republicans if the Republicans are in the majority and start doing some of the things that the Republicans want?“