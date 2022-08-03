New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Jesse Waters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul’s DUI trial “dangerous” and tainted by “deck-stacking” after a last-minute judge swap on “Jesse Waters Primetime” Tuesday.

The presiding judge stepped down the night before Wednesday’s trial and was replaced by Judge Monique Langhorne, who Waters said is a registered Democrat.

Her connection prompted Waters to say, “It’s absolutely deck-stacking if I’ve ever seen one.”

Paul Pelosi is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of DUI with injury

“How can we expect a fair trial when the judge and the prosecutor are all on the same side as the defendant politically, [and] Financially connected? There is a family connection that we have told you about. Would you say brave?”

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Waters noted that Langhorne previously worked for the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Allison Haley, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, donated to Langhorne’s campaign for the judge’s office.

Paul Pelosi allegedly used profanity, had drugs in system during DUI bust and gave police privilege card

Haley was appointed to the special advisory board by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul charged with DUI after May crash in California

“Look, we get it. Paul’s married to a big guy from California. He and Nancy are Golden State royalty, but they shouldn’t get a free pass.”

Click here to download the Fox News app

Waters added that all cameras have been banned from the courtroom where Paul Pelosi will be heard, and recording of live feeds has been prohibited.