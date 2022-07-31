House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her Asia trip without listing Taiwan on her itinerary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her trip to the Indo-Pacific region without mentioning a stop in Taiwan.

Pelosi’s office said Sunday that the congressional delegation she is leading will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, “focusing on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The potential stop in Taiwan has grown as a point of tension between Washington and Beijing.

China has warned of “consequences” for visiting the speaker.

It views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan views itself as a sovereign country. The US has long adopted an ambiguous middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without angering Beijing.

Pelosi has been a staunch critic of China, recently saying that “it’s important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

If she stops in Taiwan, she will be the highest-ranking elected US official to visit there since Speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon doesn’t think the trip is a good idea. But administration officials have repeatedly emphasized that the decision is Pelosi’s to make as the leader of a separate branch of government.

Trying to keep the lines of communication open, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for three hours on Thursday. China indicated that Taiwan was an important topic of discussion during the call, with Xi reiterating the nation’s firm opposition to independence.

Rep. with Pelosi. Gregory Meeks, DN.Y. and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rap. Mark Takano, D-Calif.; Rap. Suzanne Delben, D-Wash., Rep. Raja Krishnamurthy, D-Ill., and Rep. Andy Kim, D.N.J.

Contributed by: Dylan Wells