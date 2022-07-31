type here...
Politics House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her Asia trip without...
Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her Asia trip without listing Taiwan on her itinerary

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her trip to the Indo-Pacific region without mentioning a stop in Taiwan.

Pelosi’s office said Sunday that the congressional delegation she is leading will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, “focusing on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The potential stop in Taiwan has grown as a point of tension between Washington and Beijing.

China has warned of “consequences” for visiting the speaker.

It views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan views itself as a sovereign country. The US has long adopted an ambiguous middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without angering Beijing.

Pelosi has been a staunch critic of China, recently saying that “it’s important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

Pelosi and Taiwan:Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in increasingly fraught US-China relations

If she stops in Taiwan, she will be the highest-ranking elected US official to visit there since Speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon doesn’t think the trip is a good idea. But administration officials have repeatedly emphasized that the decision is Pelosi’s to make as the leader of a separate branch of government.

Trying to keep the lines of communication open, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for three hours on Thursday. China indicated that Taiwan was an important topic of discussion during the call, with Xi reiterating the nation’s firm opposition to independence.

Rep. with Pelosi. Gregory Meeks, DN.Y. and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rap. Mark Takano, D-Calif.; Rap. Suzanne Delben, D-Wash., Rep. Raja Krishnamurthy, D-Ill., and Rep. Andy Kim, D.N.J.

Contributed by: Dylan Wells

Previous articleWindy and hot weather contributes to the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana.
Next articleToomey rips Dems trolling ‘pseudo-celebrity’ Jon Stewart for ‘making false allegations’ about veteran bill

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NBA legend Bill Russell (88) passed away

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

War-wounded children in Ukraine find mentors from unexpected places

closer Video Ukraine prepares first grain exports since war broke out Fox...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Joe Manchin says inflation-reduction legislation closes tax loopholes and won’t raise inflation

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Sunday that the Inflation Reduction Act would not raise taxes, and...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with Boston Celtics, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the ultimate NBA champion, one of basketball's greatest players, a consummate teammate and a voice for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News