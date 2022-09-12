New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House lawmakers are set to return to Washington on Tuesday, beginning a hectic three-week legislative session that ends with Congress having to avert a government shutdown before Sept. 30.

Congress is focusing on a short-term funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, that would keep the government open until early December after Election Day.

However, the path forward is muddled by President Biden’s request to include $22 billion in new coronavirus money and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s insistence on attaching a short-term funding measure to legislation streamlining the permitting process for oil and gas drilling.

About a third of House Democrats warn that including the passage is a non-starter.

The GOP has accused Democrats of requesting a new round of nearly $12 billion in aid to Ukraine to benefit Democrats in the midterms.

“In the face of existential threats like climate change and MAGA extremism, House and Senate leadership have a greater responsibility than ever to pass a continuing resolution that avoids a government shutdown by jamming divisive policy riders,” the House Natural Resources Committee said. Leading the opposition is Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Schumer, DN.Y., Sen. Joe Manchin committed to passing the permit bill by the end of September as part of an agreement with DW.Va. Instead of passing the bill, Schumer secured Manchin’s support for the White House $739 billion in climate change and tax Increment package.

The side deal allowed Democrats to pass a major tax and climate bill along party lines in a 50-50 Senate split. Progressives are balking at the side deal, saying it was only between Schumer and Manchin.

”Manchin went back on his word [Build Back Better] Done, now we owe him nothing,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

The impasse is not the only thing that derails the government’s funding bill. GOP lawmakers have similarly threatened to oppose any continuing resolution that includes additional funding for the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the spring, the administration told Congress that without additional funding, it could not purchase vaccines in the fall, although money was found to support the entire requirement,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a senior Republican. House Appropriations Committee. “Rather than asking Congress for even more money now, it’s time for the administration to be fully transparent about funds spent and remaining balances.”

Biden is asking Congress to approve $22.4 billion in new coronavirus spending. Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the money is needed to restart the administration’s free home delivery program. Coronavirus test kits .

Of the more than $22 billion, $18.4 billion is earmarked for the Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining $4 billion is slated to go toward global efforts to control and manage the virus.

Republicans say Congress should no longer approve coronavirus funding as cases and hospitalizations decline. They note that the federal government still has billions in unspent funds appropriated by Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan last year.

“The pandemic is over. Democrats’ wasteful spending and poor planning are putting our country on the verge of a government shutdown during a recession,” said Rep. David Schweickert, R-Ariz. “It is not irresponsible to assume that they would consider adding additional ‘COVID relief’ funding to a continuing resolution.”

Biden asked Congress to approve $11.7 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, and $4.5 billion to fight. An outbreak of monkeypox , and $6.5 billion in emergency disaster assistance. Although some Republicans are expected to raise concerns about insufficient accountability measures for Ukraine aid, sufficient bipartisan support is expected for passage.

In addition to the spending wrangles, significant political attention will also be focused on the final hearings of the Special Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The panel has decided to hold at least one hearing this month to summarize its findings.