Representative Jim Banks and members of the House Republican Study Committee will meet with former President Trump on Tuesday evening at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, Fox News reported.

Banks, R-Ind., the Republican study committee chairman, is expected to bring dozens of members of the panel to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster to meet with the former president.

At this stage, it is not clear which RSC member banks will join.

Fox News reported Monday evening that Trump had left New York City, where he was in the wake of the FBI’s unprecedented Monday morning raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, and was heading to his private residence in Bedminster.

Trump said his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

An FBI source confirmed to Fox News that FBI agents in Washington, DC, who are part of the bureau’s Evidence Response Team, conducted the raid and notified the Miami field office beforehand.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that agents brought a “security cracker” and broke into a “relatively new” safe at Mar-a-Lago. A source told Fox News there was “nothing to it.”

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and looked in every office and vault, seizing documents and boxes without going on the property. They took the box and papers to go later.

Trump raid linked to DOJ, National Archives probe of classified documents being taken to Mar-a-Lago

“They were not discreet about what they took,” the source told Fox News.

Trump made the raid public on Monday evening, saying in a lengthy statement that “nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said. “It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who I don’t want running for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will do anything to stop Republicans and Republicans. Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.”

“An attack like this could only happen in a broken, third world country. Unfortunately, America has become one of those countries, corrupt at a level never seen before,” Trump said.

“What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee?” He continued. “Here, by contrast, the Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”