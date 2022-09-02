New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

McCarthy asked Garland to hand over documents related to the Mar-a-Lago attack to Republicans.

“Under these extraordinary circumstances, the DOJ is proceeding in a way that undermines public trust and confidence,” McCarthy wrote to Garland.

Department of Justice On Friday it filed a more detailed list of documents taken in the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

A wide assortment of other material is also included, including more than 1,000 documents without classified markings, numerous “clothing article/gift item” entries, and hundreds of printed news articles.

List released as per order from Florida Federal Judge Eileen M. Cannon, She weighed whether to appoint a “special master” to inspect documents for potential executive powers.

The document concludes, “The American people deserve and demand better, and you can begin to address these ills by appearing publicly and answering all questions from congressional committees of jurisdiction and promptly producing all requested materials to Congress.”

“The unprecedented nature of the FBI search of President Trump’s home and the broader public interest surrounding the raid require more than a private briefing with Congress and Intelligence Committee leadership,” McCarthy continued. “The Biden administration cannot ignore its responsibility to submit to public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with broad oversight of the operations and functions of the DOJ and the FBI.”

