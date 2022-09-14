New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: House Republicans are launching an investigation into the Department of Education for allowing COVID-19 relief funds to pay for “racial bias” and other left-wing programs in public schools.

House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., and Education and Labor Committee Ranking Member Virginia Foxx, R.N.C., led a series of letters signed by 30 GOP lawmakers and sent to Education Secretary Miguel on Wednesday afternoon. . Cardona et al.

“Republicans are considering the use of appropriated COVID-19 relief dollars to mitigate the virus and safely reopen schools,” the lawmakers said in their letter. “Based on recent reports, the Department of Education is allowing the Corona Virus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and related COVID relief funds to pay for racially biased and other progressive left-wing programs.”

They noted that Congress appropriated $13.2 billion in the CARES Act and $54.3 billion in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which are intended to safely reopen schools. Assess learning loss.

Cotton Press Cardona on teachers union letter asking social media to crack down on CRT opposition

The American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s signature law, provided an additional $122 billion to reopen schools and “address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.”

However, Republican lawmakers say that instead of using ESSER funds to address learning loss, some states, including California, New York and Illinois, are using those funds to “push progressive left causes.”

Members of Congress cited how California used ESSER funds for “LGBTQ+ cultural competency” trainings, New York used $9 billion to fund the development of “equity warriors,” and Illinois used more than $5 billion to make “equity-based investments.”

The lawmakers allege that at least 10 other states have plans that include “a proposal to use ESSER funds to implement racially biased curricula and programs based on critical race theory.”

A Republican committee aide told Fox News Digital that while the law lacks meaningful safeguards, using funds for equity and diversity is outside the law’s intent, which is to reopen schools and replace lost learning.

The COVID Relief Act includes a final catchall provision that allows spending on “other activities necessary to maintain the continuity of services at local educational institutions,” which does not specify specific trainings or curricula.

The Republicans are demanding all documents and communications related to the use of ESSER funds used for critical race theory, diversity, equity and inclusion and other racially biased trainings or programs, according to the letter.

Letters were sent to Cardona, Department of Education Inspector General Sandra Bruce, New York State Department of Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Carmen Ayala and California Department of Education Superintendent of Public Instruction and Director of Education Tony Thurmond.

None of the above agencies immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Cardona has previously rejected teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools.