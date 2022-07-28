New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Army. A growing number of House Republicans are moving to reject a Senate-passed bill on competition with China after Joe Manchin announced a deal for a party-line reconciliation bill Wednesday night.

Manchin, DW.Va., appeared earlier this month to stall negotiations on a Democrats-only legislative package, making it easier for Senate Republicans to advance a competing China bill known as the CHIPS Act of 2022. However, hours after the bill cleared the Senate, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that they did indeed have a deal.

In response, top House Republicans said Wednesday they would formally lash out at their members against the CHIPS legislation. In addition, sources told Fox News that fewer than 20 House Republicans could vote in total.

“The legislation will surely come to the House as Senate Democrats accuse them of striking a deal on their partisan reconciliation bill, giving billions in corporate handouts on the one hand and undoing historic tax cuts enacted by Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told members late Wednesday. Said in the notice.

Manchin, Schumer agree to a largely pared-back version of Build Back Better

Fox News has been told that Republican leadership expects to get the total number of Republican yes votes — down from about 30 in the past — to about 12. With that little GOP support, the vote could be very close because of some House progressives. A vote against the bill is likely due to alleged corporate welfare for semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel.

House Republicans who oppose the $250 billion bill share the same view.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Senate passes China, House set to quickly take up semiconductor bill

“After congressional negotiations on an American competitiveness package to counter China failed, the Senate amended HR 4346. “to send billions of taxpayer dollars in subsidies and tax credits to a specific industry that does not require additional government handouts,” Scalise said in his whip notice.

“While acknowledging the threat China poses to American industrial supply chains, this corporate welfare bill does not effectively address that significant challenge,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Scalise argued that the $250 billion CHIPS bill would fuel inflation and lamented that Schumer and Manchin announced their reconciliation deal just hours after the Senate passed it.