House Republicans and various advocacy groups are pushing the $739 billion tax, climate change and health care bill that Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. And by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y.

GOP leaders are whipping up the bill ahead of a House vote on Friday. Republicans are eager to show unified opposition to the legislation and blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s slim Democratic majority for its passage.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital that the size and scale of the bill is already unacceptable to many GOP lawmakers.

“Democrats’ reckless spending and job-killing policies have plunged our country into recession and caused record inflation,” said Counter Scalise, the House GOP’s top vote-getter. “Now they’re doubling down on their failed, radical agenda with a massive spending bill that raises taxes on Americans, hires an army of 87,000 IRS agents, and creates slush funds for their left-wing climate allies at taxpayer expense.”

The GOP whip added that House Republicans see the legislation as a heavy “tax on American families” and are strongly opposed.

Republicans know they can’t kill legislation on their own. Instead they hope to make the vote more difficult by leaving Pelosi, D-Calif., without any help in passing the measure.

If the House is voting as a whole, Pelosi currently only loses four votes on any particular bill. The thin cushion means Pelosi needs almost every single vote for the Manchin-Schumer bill to succeed.

Trump has promised to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because the bill is the cost of the deal

That fact has rallied outside groups eager to see the bill fail. The health care and pharmaceutical industries, in particular, are working hard to pressure moderate House Democrats to oppose the bill.

Industry sources say provisions in the Manchin-Schumer bill capping insulin at $35 a month for seniors and allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of some life-saving prescription drugs amount to government price-fixing. They argue that the law will drive up prices, while forcing drug companies to scale back research and investment in new pharmaceuticals.

“This drug pricing plan is built on false promises,” said Stephen Ubl, CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

“They say they’re fighting inflation, but according to the Biden administration’s own data, prescription drugs aren’t fueling inflation. They say it’s ‘debate,’ but the bill gives the government unchecked power to set drug prices. The bill doesn’t hurt innovation, but various experts, “Biotech investors and patient advocates agree that this bill will lead to fewer new cures and treatments for patients battling cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases,” Ubl continued.

Health care lobbyists specifically target Democrats representing swing districts or moderates who are retiring or have lost their primaries. Much has focused on selling lawmakers the argument that the bill will negatively impact seniors, a key voting bloc for both Democrats and Republicans.

“Health plans and drugmakers are going to have to navigate more government in Medicare Part D and they’re worried it will mean less benefits and care for our seniors,” said a source familiar with the health care industry and its lobbying efforts. “Seniors now face higher premiums at a time of historic inflation.”

But the efforts are not progressing much.

A top target of health care lobbyists, moderate Democratic Representative Kurt Schrader of Oregon, announced Monday that he is committed to sending the bill to President Biden’s desk quickly. Schrader, who is retiring after losing a primary to a more progressive challenger, raised concerns about the prescription drug pricing plan last year when Democrats were debating an earlier iteration of the bill.

“The Inflation Reduction Act would reduce prescription drug costs and strengthen health care for American families, while the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars,” Schrader and other members of the conservative Congressional Blue Dog Coalition said in a joint statement. “The Blue Dog Coalition has long advocated for fiscally responsible policies, and this bill will put the country on better fiscal footing.”

House Democrats are expected to return from their month-long summer recess on Friday to pass the legislation. The Senate forced the measure through the chamber 50-50 along party lines over the weekend.

The law raises taxes by more than $700 billion, while spending more than $400 billion on climate change and health care programs.