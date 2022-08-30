New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Dozens of House Republicans are demanding answers from Pentagon and State Department leadership a year after the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 US service members dead and hundreds of Americans overrun by the Taliban.

“The utter failure of the Afghanistan withdrawal is less painful today than it was twelve months ago,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who led a letter signed by 64 lawmakers Tuesday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony. Blinken told Fox News Digital.

“There must be accountability for the complete and utter failure of Joe Biden and those advising him. We owe it to our fellow Americans, our allies in Afghanistan, and the loved ones of the thirteen service members who lost their lives at the Kabul airport to get answers from this administration,” he continued.

Lawmakers are writing to Austin and Blinken seeking responses to several “unanswered questions” in the year since the US withdrawal.

Brother of Marine killed in Afghanistan commits suicide at memorial for fallen service member in withdrawal