The White House on Twitter this week tried to call out the hypocrisy of Republicans who did not support hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan handouts, but forgiven COVID loans for their affiliated businesses.

President Biden’s move to use taxpayer dollars to eliminate $10,000 ($20,000 for Pell Grant recipients) from student loans for those earning less than $125,000 a year has been sharply criticized by the GOP and many Democratic politicians. The move would cost $500 billion, but total costs could be closer to $900 billion. The Penn Wharton Budget Model Review of the plan.

Amid already high inflation, Biden’s move was portrayed as irresponsible, but the White House launched an attack on critics who pointed out that some Republican politicians had ties to companies that took out Paycheck Protection Program loans and forgave them as part of the CARES Act. Intended to help weather shutdowns of small businesses in 2020 and 2021 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But, according to Republicans, the two programs — PPP and the student loan handout — couldn’t be more different.

“PPP loans are designed to be forgivable. Student loans are not. Big difference!” said Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in a tweet in response to the attack on White House Twitter accounts.

Congress also approved PPP loans, another distinction the White House did not mention. Student loan waivers, long on the wish list of left-wing progressives, were previously thought to be possible only through legislative action.

“Only someone like Joe Biden, who has been living off taxpayer dollars for fifty years, could confuse the difference between PPP loans and student loan handouts. As businesses across the country are forced to close due to an unprecedented pandemic, PPP loans are distributed. Keep people employed because they have no choice but to shut them down completely.” In a statement to Fox News Digital, R-Indian Rep. Greg Pence said.

Biden Student Loan Handout Could Eliminate Schumer-Manchin Law Deficit Reduction

“Congress debated the bill and ultimately passed it, 419-6. Biden’s political payoff in the form of student loan handouts for people who chose to attend college and take out loans saw no congressional action because Congress had no way of supporting it. Instead, he abused the power of the presidency. , has given billions of dollars in kickbacks to students who support him politically and is forcing the average American to pay thousands to finance his scheme,” Pence added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also said last year that Biden does not have the authority to eliminate debt from student borrowers without Congress.

“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt, he doesn’t.” Pelosi said In July last year. “He can postpone, delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”

Several House members run businesses or are associated with companies that applied for and received PPP loans in 2020 and 2021. If the loans were used for payroll under the CARES Act — companies are not required to lay off employees, which has increased the number of Americans on unemployment — then they would be forgiven. The program cost about $900 billion,

For example, Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C., listed on his financial disclosures that he was connected to two companies that received PPP loans that were later forgiven.

“PPP helped people get jobs when the government largely shut down the economy. Only an intellectual clown could compare to what Biden is doing now,” Norman told Fox News Digital in a statement. “There is absolutely no defense for taking one’s student loans and forcing that debt onto other people. It’s unethical and illegal, and it takes a special kind of stupidity to equate it to PPP.”