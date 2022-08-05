New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House conservatives, including the Republican Study Committee (RSC), led by Rep. Jim Banks, are gearing up for their fight against the Democrats’ social spending and tax bill, which the Senate is poised to pass this weekend.

Banks’ RSC office is circulating a memo highlighting 50 points it says are reasons Republicans should vote against the bill. They range from $3 billion on electric vehicles for the US Postal Service to grants that “use diet and feed management to reduce enteric methane emissions from ruminants” — in other words, cow farts.

“Democrats in Congress aren’t hurting Americans’ pocketbooks—they’re trying to hurt their way of life,” Banks, R-Ind., said at the end of the document. “I hope this list of partisan terms will help you communicate that fact to your constituents this August recess.”

Republicans Promise Vote-A-Rama ‘Hell’ As Manchin, Movie Advances Dem Social Spending And Tax Bill

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a scam that will raise taxes during a recession, further increase fuel prices, spend hundreds of billions of dollars on Democrats’ radical climate agenda, build an army of IRS agents, and exacerbate the Biden inflation crisis at a time when Americans are already struggling,” Banks said. “Nobody wants this bill outside of the Washington bureaucracy and left-leaning special interest groups.”

Republicans don’t have the numbers to block legislation if Democrats are united. But they at least aim to damage Democrats politically or even pick some House members out of the vote, especially if Senate Republicans can pass any poison pill amendments in the upcoming “vote-a-rama.” the bill However, the Democrats don’t appear to be breaking ranks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., said Democrats will reconvene Saturday to vote on advancing a final version of the bill, which they plan to pass using a process called budget reconciliation. This allows the Senate to meet its 50-vote filibuster threshold. The process could drag on in the Senate until Sunday, or possibly Monday.

Cinema agrees to ‘move forward’ with social spending and tax bill after Dems make changes

Last week Sen. Few changes are expected from Schumer’s initial legislation, introduced by Joe Manchin, DW.Va., Sen. These include eliminating the so-called carried interest tax loophole, which Rep. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., demanded be removed from the bill in exchange for her vote.

But the legislation is expected to be generally the same and reflect many of the points in the RSC memo. Some of the other items in the memo include grants for increasing tree canopy in urban areas and hiring tens of thousands of people. New IRS agents, and a tax credit of up to $7,500 for households earning up to $300,000 who spend up to $80,000 on certain electric vehicles.

Manchin, meanwhile, argued that Republicans are blinded by partisanship and would be on board with the bill if Congress weren’t so polarized.

“The thing I talk to my Republican friends about, they always want to make sure — we have more power. Well, guess what? We’ll have a lot more,” Manchin told Fox News Digital Thursday. “We’re going to drill a lot more… build some more gas lines to take energy. And we’re going to invest in the future, Power for the future.”

“They always say, ‘Well, we want to pay off the debt.’ “For the first time in 25 years, we are paying $300 billion,” Manchin said.

Assuming the Senate successfully passes the bill this week, the House is expected to go into session next Friday to approve the legislation and send it to President Biden’s desk.