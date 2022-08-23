New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: House Republicans on Tuesday called for additional information on the Biden administration’s policy of allowing illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID.

Rep. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., have written to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking answers on the Transportation Security Administration’s policy, which allows illegal immigrants to use civil arrest warrants and deportation orders. TSA acceptable form of ID list.

“These documents are not secure documents and can easily be forged, copied or manipulated,” the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. “As American citizens are constantly reminded that their IDs must soon be Real ID compliant in order to get on a plane, it is troubling that the TSA is allowing illegal aliens to use unsecured documents as IDs to board planes.”

DHS has previously stated that notices, civil arrest warrants (which are separate from immigration documents and criminal arrest warrants), release orders on identities, supervision orders and other documents allow immigrants to board planes if they have no other. A commonly accepted ID.

TSA chief says ‘less than 1,000’ illegal immigrants allowed to board flights with warrants as ID

Last month, TSA Administrator David Pekoske was asked in a Senate hearing how many arrest warrants or deportation notices were granted this calendar year.

“Under 1,000 sir,” said Pecoske Sen. said Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

House Republicans on Tuesday cast doubt on that number.

“This number is very low given that DHS has released nearly 500,000 illegal aliens into the United States so far this year,” they wrote.

Reps. Malliotakis, Davis introduce bill to bar TSA from allowing immigrants to use warrants to board planes

The TSA argues that this process involves additional scrutiny. Pekoske told the Senate hearing that the presentation of the warrant marked the beginning of the next confirmation process.

“These people who have these arrest warrants, these arrest warrants are issued by a Border Patrol or a customs officer, and they serve as the beginning of our identity verification process so you can’t just walk up to a checkpoint, wave that form and then go through screening,” he said.

The agency previously said any such document would be verified by an “alien identification number,” which involves checking personally identifiable information against several Customs and Border Protection (CBP) databases, including the CBP One mobile application and TSA’s National Transportation. Observation Center (NTVC).

But that process has not guaranteed Republicans, with 24 House Republicans arguing that illegal immigrants should be deported rather than transported deep into the US.

“US taxpayer dollars are being used directly or indirectly for illegal aliens being transported across the country is a slap in the face to all law-abiding, tax-paying Americans,” they write. “Instead of using taxpayer funds to transport illegal aliens, DHS should use those funds to acquire additional detention space so that Illegal aliens may be detained by law.”

Earlier, Haley asked Pecoske why he allows illegal immigrants on planes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’re not looking at whether a person is in the country legally or illegally,” Pekoske said. “Our role is to ensure that people who pose a risk to transportation are important enough to require enhanced screening or are not allowed to fly.”

The letter requests that DHS provide answers, including a breakdown of the IDs used, on how many illegal immigrants are allowed to board flights without acceptable forms of ID.

It also seeks more information about additional screening and vetting measures used to verify identities, the number of immigrants DHS paid to transport by bus, plane or train across the country — as well as funds that went to non-government organizations helping immigrants travel deeper into the US.