Senate Democrats had agreed to advance a pared-down version of Build Back Better, which stalled last year over objections from moderate Democratic senators, with Republicans calling the proposal a distraction as the country faces record-high prices and inflation.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.V. announced that he would join Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., on Wednesday evening. reached an agreement with him on an economic bill that, if passed, would advance both the Build Back Better agenda and “stop record inflation by paying down our national debt, reducing energy costs and reducing healthcare costs.”

But Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House election arm of the GOP, said the deal was meant to distract voters from Democratic policies that fueled skyrocketing inflation.

“This is the latest desperate attempt by Democrats to make voters forget that they are paying a record high price for everything, and that Democrat policies are directly to blame,” Emmer told Fox News Digital.

Republicans have made the economy and inflation key midterm issues, and a June Fox News poll found the GOP trusted to handle inflation more than Democrats.

Democrats in a tight race have pushed the Biden administration to take more steps to fight inflation, and the president earlier this month called on Congress to move quickly on an economic bill before the August recess — a crucial campaigning time for members of Congress in election years. .

“Families across the country will sleep easier if Congress takes this action. The Senate should go ahead, pass it before the August recess and bring it to my desk so I can sign it,” Biden said in a White House statement released in July. 15.

Manchin and Schumer’s deal contains many of President Biden’s proposals, while Manchin’s statement denied the 2022 Inflation Relief Act is a new Build Back Better bill.

“For too long, the reconciliation debate in Washington has been defined by how it can help advance the Democrats’ political agenda called Build Back Better,” Manchin said. “Build Back Better is dead, and instead we have an opportunity to bring Americans together and make our country stronger. I will do everything I can to usher in a new era of compromise and commonsense that will make America more energy secure, economically sound, and for this generation and the next.” More United Nations.”

The Manchin-Schumer deal includes measures to increase energy independence and “address the climate crisis by cutting carbon pollution by roughly 40 percent by 2030,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic House members.

Manchin urged colleagues to “put away the partisan swords and advance legislation in the best interests of this nation and the future of the American people — not just one party.”

“The question for my colleagues is whether they are willing to put aside their electoral politics and embrace a commonsense approach that the majority of Americans support and that will best serve the future of this country,” Manchin added.