House passes deflation bill, sends it to Biden

House passes bold climate and health care bills, capping a string of recent legislative victories for President Joe Biden.

The $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on certain corporations and is projected to reduce the deficit by about $100 billion over the next decade.

WASHINGTON – The House passed inflation-reducing legislation along party lines on Friday, ending President Joe Biden’s latest string of victories.

The House voted 220-207, with no Republicans joining the Democrats.

It now heads to Biden, who is expected to sign the bill into law next week after months of negotiations between moderate and progressive Democrats, who finally reached an agreement late last month.

Comprehensive healthcare, climate and tax legislation passed the Senate 51-50 last week after a 15-hour session of debate, amendments and negotiations after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote.

“There are few days in a congressional career that feel truly historic. To me, this is one of them,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D.S.C., said on the floor before the vote.

“This legislation is historic, it is transformative and truly a cause for celebration,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference before the vote.

House Republicans criticized the anti-inflation legislation, saying spending billions of dollars would not solve inflation.

“The majority today is jammed by other spending,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in his nearly 50-minute speech on the floor before the vote. “I believe this is the most tone-deaf bill we have seen in this chamber in 230 years.

“Passing this bill today means a more expensive bill for Americans tomorrow.”

Some voters and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Progressive lawmakers have said the inflation-reduction law doesn’t do enough to immediately relieve the strain on working families. He voted for the measure despite his tepid support, saying the bill was a decent down payment and signaling to other progressives that they should also support it.

Here’s how anti-inflation legislation can save consumers money and protect the planet

It’s hard to show how the bill translates into immediate, meaningful change for Americans’ wallets, said Casey Burgett, legislative affairs program director at George Washington University.

But it’s “a huge, landmark piece of legislation,” he said. “It’s a Democratic bill through and through. It’s not as big as they wanted, but it could pass the Senate 50-50 heading into the midterms.

The vote follows a productive summer for Democrats, who passed gun control bills, the CHIPS Act to boost high-tech manufacturing and the PACT Act to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as well as allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

It’s a remarkable lineup of legislation in the Senate Democratic majority that can’t afford to lose a vote, and from Sanders to Sen. Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia, will have to negotiate with a range of ideologies from coal-country moderates, Bergut said.

“It’s an amazing amount they’ve accomplished,” he said.

The Inflation Reduction Act — a pared-down version of Biden’s original Build Back Better plan — will now head to the president’s desk for signature.

Biden’s original $1.7 trillion domestic package included social investments like universal preschool, paid family leave and an expanded child tax credit. Those social programs were cut during a year of negotiations in the Senate, with moderate Democrats like Mnuchin and Arizona’s Kirsten Sinema taking aim at the bill’s cost and impact on the growing national debt.

Concessions in the negotiations stripped the bill of many social investments and cut more than $100 billion in climate investments, although progressive Democrats still celebrated the inflation-reduction legislation as a legislative victory and the largest investment in climate in the nation’s history.

“There will be no deflationary legislation without Build Back Better, and there will be no Build Back Better without the work of the progressive caucus,” Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y., said at a Progressive Caucus news conference early Friday morning.

The 10-year, $739 billion package would raise taxes on some corporations while reducing the deficit by about $100 billion over the next decade.

The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry — and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years through 2025.

“We’ve been trying for decades to win, to win legislation that enabled the (Health and Human Services) secretary to negotiate lower drug prices,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “Big Pharma has control over Congress, and we haven’t been able to finish it yet.”

It would also restore a tax on the oil industry to help pay for cleanup of hazardous Superfund sites. And it will help 87,000 IRS workers process a long backlog of audits, which McCarthy called the “most chilling” part of the act.

Candy Woodall is a congressional reporter for USA Today. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.