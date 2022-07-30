New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The House on Friday approved sweeping legislation aimed at helping communities across the West deal with severe wildfires and droughts exacerbated by climate change — costing billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in recent years.

The measures combine 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits, promote resilience and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change, protect watersheds, and make it easier for wildfire victims to receive federal assistance.

“Across America, the effects of climate change continue to mount, and in this new normal, historic droughts and record wildfires have become all too common,” said Rep. said Joe Neguse, D-Colo., the bill’s lead co-sponsor. .

Colorado has experienced increasingly devastating wildfires in recent years, including last year’s Marshall fire that caused more than $513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and buildings in Boulder County.

“What was once wildfire season is now wildfire years,” Neguse said. “For families across the country who have lost their homes to these devastating wildfires and neighborhoods impacted by drought, we know we need to implement a whole-of-government approach to support community recovery and increase environmental resilience. This is one. We believe the bill will complete the moment for the West.”

The bill was passed 218-199 as firefighters in California battled a blaze that forced the evacuation of thousands of people near Yosemite National Park, and crews in North Texas tried to contain another blaze.

One Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voted in favor of the bill, while Rep. Kurt Schrader, Republican of Oregon, was the only Democrat to oppose it.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has sponsored a similar measure.

Both the House and Senate bills would permanently increase pay and benefits for federal wildland firefighters. President Biden signed a measure last month that gave him massive raises for the next two years, a move that affects more than 16,000 firefighters and braces for another tough wildfire season.

Last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill included a pay raise for federal firefighters, but the money has been withheld as federal agencies study recruitment and retention data to decide where to distribute them. The increase approved by Biden was retroactive to October 1, 2021 and will expire on September 30, 2023.

The House bill would raise wages permanently and set the minimum wage for federal wildland firefighters at $20 an hour, or about $42,000 a year. It also expands eligibility for hazardous-duty pay and expands mental health and other services for firefighters. The bill is named after smokejumper Tim Hart, who died fighting wildfires in New Mexico last year.

“The West is hot — hotter than ever. It’s dry and when it’s windy, the West fires,” Rep. said Kim Schrier, D-Wash. “And we’re seeing this every year with climate change. That’s why this bill is so important.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the bill “a huge win for Californians — and the country.” The Oak Fire, the largest wildfire so far this year, is “devastating our state,” she said. “At the same time, countless of our communities regularly face a lack of rain that can destroy crops and fuel fires.”

The House bill would deliver “immediately needed resources” to combat fires and droughts, “which will only increase in frequency and severity due to the climate crisis,” Pelosi said. The bill includes $500 million to maintain water levels in major reservoirs. Invest in the drought-stricken Colorado River and water recycling and desalination.

Republicans denounced the measure as “political messaging,” noting that hourly wages for firefighters have already risen above $20 in most cases. The House bill does not appropriate additional money for the Forest Service or other agencies, and without such increases, the Forest Service says it will have to lay off about 470 wildland firefighters.

Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, called it “extreme” that Democrats would try to enact provisions that would have allowed firefighter layoffs during devastating wildfire seasons.

“Democrats are finally waking up to the dangers of wildfires and droughts, exacerbated by years of forest mismanagement and chronic lack of water storage. Unfortunately, Democrats’ proposals are anything but a solution,” Westerman said.

He accused Democrats of failing to follow the science that shows the need to manage forests before fires, and said that while prioritizing “liberal talking points” about climate change, Democrats “fail to build the long-term infrastructure needed to make communities resilient to drought.”

Neguse called the allegation an insult and noted that many of the bills included in the Wildfire/Drought Act are Republican proposals.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mo., said the bill is important for the entire country — not just the West, where wildfires and drought are a daily reality.

“We are an indivisible nation, and if one part of us is burning, we are all burning,” Hoyer said.

In addition to increasing firefighter wages, the bill expands forest management projects aimed at reducing hazardous fuels such as small trees and underbrush that can make wildfires more dangerous. It also establishes a grant program to help communities affected by wildfire air pollution and remediate watersheds damaged by wildfires.

Republicans called the thinning projects — which also include prescribed burning and vegetation removal — pointless without lengthy environmental reviews that could delay forest treatment for years.

The White House said in a statement that it supports efforts to address climate change, wildfires and droughts but “will work with Congress to ensure that many of the provisions in (the bill) avoid duplicating the efforts of existing officials and administrations.”