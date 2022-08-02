House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House oversight panel on Tuesday subpoenaed gunmaker Smith & Wesson for documents related to the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles after its CEO refused to appear in an investigation into guns often used in mass shootings. .

A House probe found that the five major gun manufacturers took a total of $1 billion Despite the boom in firearms revenue over the past decade, and the fact that they have become the “weapon of choice” for mass shooters, they are sometimes sold to young men as a way to prove their masculinity.

Mass shooting Smith & Wesson’s M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle killed seven people and injured three dozen others at a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

CEO Mark P. Smith originally agreed to testify before the Oversight and Reform Committee last week along with the heads of two other companies, but withdrew five days earlier, Democratic Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York said in a statement. She said the company had not provided all the information and documents, including data about sales of its AR-15-style firearms, that had been requested in the investigation into the gun maker. The subpoena also seeks a Massachusetts company Internal communications about mass shootings.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A hearing with gun officials was held shortly before the House passed the legislation It was the first vote in years to renew a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons, including the AR-15. But the measure is expected to stall in the Senate as Republicans strongly oppose it.

Gun manufacturers say the weapons are responsible for mass shootings, which are on the rise but are rare overall. Gun-rights supporters argue that guns are also popular with many people who buy them for self-defense and have a right to own them under the Second Amendment.