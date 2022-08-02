type here...
Politics House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales
Politics

House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — A House oversight panel on Tuesday subpoenaed gunmaker Smith & Wesson for documents related to the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles after its CEO refused to appear in an investigation into guns often used in mass shootings. .

A House probe found that the five major gun manufacturers took a total of $1 billion Despite the boom in firearms revenue over the past decade, and the fact that they have become the “weapon of choice” for mass shooters, they are sometimes sold to young men as a way to prove their masculinity.

Mass shooting Smith & Wesson’s M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle killed seven people and injured three dozen others at a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

CEO Mark P. Smith originally agreed to testify before the Oversight and Reform Committee last week along with the heads of two other companies, but withdrew five days earlier, Democratic Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York said in a statement. She said the company had not provided all the information and documents, including data about sales of its AR-15-style firearms, that had been requested in the investigation into the gun maker. The subpoena also seeks a Massachusetts company Internal communications about mass shootings.

Gun violence

  • Family of California shooting victim sues gun distributor

  • The House passed a bill to ban certain semi-automatic firearms

  • A rare, understated look at the gore of the Parkland trial mass shooting

  • Teen kills three siblings ‘no obvious reasons’

    • Advertisement

    The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

    A hearing with gun officials was held shortly before the House passed the legislation It was the first vote in years to renew a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons, including the AR-15. But the measure is expected to stall in the Senate as Republicans strongly oppose it.

    Gun manufacturers say the weapons are responsible for mass shootings, which are on the rise but are rare overall. Gun-rights supporters argue that guns are also popular with many people who buy them for self-defense and have a right to own them under the Second Amendment.

    Previous articleKansas vote on abortion could be close
    Next articleDolphins stripped of draft picks, owner suspended for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton

    Latest news

    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    California deputies uncover more than 40 pounds of cocaine while investigating suspected drug dealer

    off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    For Women Wins $1M in Ad Blitz Supporting Female GOP Lawmakers Fighting for Lower Gas Prices

    closer Video Myra Flores: Tacos and music won't win Latinos votes Rep....
    Read more
    Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

    Unsealed Dep v. Heard Docs Says Johnny Depp Is Suffering From Erectile Dysfunction

    closer Video Fans cheer for Johnny Depp in LondonNewYou can listen...
    Read more
    Sportsprintveela editor - 0

    Red Sox trade reliever Jake Diekman to White Sox, acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from Reds

    closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

    Bike tours take off post-Covid, as a recent trip to Portugal proved as much

    closer Video Look for alternative means of travel during extreme heat: Expert...
    Read more
    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    Climate change is warming Canada’s vast boreal forests, increasing the risk of fires and disease.

    The boreal forest extends across Canada, providing habitat for a range of birds and other wildlife. (Contributed by...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News