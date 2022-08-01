New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are investigating allegations that the Department of Homeland Security obstructed oversight probes of the southern border led by the Office of Inspector General—specifically referring to a memo on how to avoid turning over documents to DHS employees. Guardian of the Agency.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, GOP lawmakers expressed concern about the internal memo, which they said instructed employees on how to “obstruct OIG investigations.”

“We are writing to investigate the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to obstruct oversight by the DHS Office of Inspector General. According to recent reports, DHS is advising employees on how to circumvent OIG oversight, including how to avoid altering access to documents and systems. OIG,” they wrote.

If the reports are “true,” the lawmakers state, “DHS leadership is intentionally undermining the OIG’s mission,” which is to “provide independent oversight to promote excellence, integrity, and accountability at DHS.”

DHS opened a criminal investigation into the Secret Service after January’s disappearance. 6 text messages

The memo GOP lawmakers were referring to was allegedly circulated among US Customs and Border Protection employees for a meeting with DHS OIG staff.

“In particular, the memo encouraged CBP employees to resist the OIG’s request for access to CBP systems. More alarmingly, CBP’s memo contained flawed legal analysis — apparently endorsed by the DHS Office of General Counsel — to justify withholding information from the OIG,” they wrote.

“This memo undermines the OIG’s statutory mandate to have ‘timely access to all records, reports, audits, reviews, documents, papers, recommendations, or other materials’ from DHS’s programmatic components,” they continued.

GOP lawmakers said the DHS secretary could “prevent OIG from continuing oversight under very limited circumstances to preserve national security, provided such exemption is issued in writing by the secretary and reported to Congress.”

“We have not received any report of you taking such exemption during your tenure,” they wrote.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Caffari is currently auditing and investigating the “effects” of the Biden administration’s border policies, which Republican lawmakers wrote “created a dangerous, chaotic and inhumane border.”

“We are concerned that efforts by DHS to thwart OIG oversight have targeted CBP program areas,” they wrote, noting that CBP employees are “on the front lines of the border crisis.”

“Therefore, the DHS OIG must have access to these employees and CBP systems so it can accurately assess the Biden administration’s decisions and law enforcement regarding our southern border,” they wrote.

“In light of the growing disaster on the southern border, DHS’s obstruction is particularly troubling,” they continued. “Rather than devoting time and resources to denying information to the OIG, DHS should be devoting resources to protecting the southern border.“

The lawmakers requested documents and communications about DHS’s “efforts to deny the DHS OIG access to information necessary to conduct audits and investigations.”

As of August 12, lawmakers have requested copies of memos transferred from DHS headquarters that advise staff on how to “interact” with the OIG; drafts of any memos; documents and communications relating to the Office of the OIG; and referencing documents between CBP personnel or relating to interaction with the OIG.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky. And more than a dozen Republicans signed the letter, including Reps. Jody Hice, Jim Jordan, Nancy Mays, Andy Biggs and Byron Donald.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Cuffari was confirmed by the Senate in 2019 as Homeland Security Inspector General. He served more than 40 years in the US Air Force, on active duty, in the reserves and in the Arizona Air National Guard.